‘There is no moral high ground to deny’
Robert Chrisman’s morally coercive treatise to substantiate anarchy as a means to the survival of a representative constitutional republic suppresses pragmatism and asserts speculation. Borders are enforced. The crossing of a border is amoral. A nation’s sovereignty has contingencies. Territorial disputes challenge sovereignty. Philosophy inadequately acknowledges equity and redistribution of wealth, since its Modernist origin popular as Marxist ideology, asserts pragmatism through natural sciences. A history belonging to the Democrat Party precedes both Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx. The chief points to the U.S. Constitution are relevant to rights not of individuals, but to thoughts expressed and speculation toward beliefs, without consideration to ownership of property, churches architecturally significant as testimonies to other cultures. We are a race out of many, inclusive of U.S. Veterans deported to where they are citizens and consequently, prior to Commander Joe R. Biden, denied benefits earned previously neither subject to the same conditions nor the same rules. There is no moral high ground to deny: Californians are obliged, constitutionally, to support United Nations armed conflict and democracies are varied to include member States governed by communist party members.