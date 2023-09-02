‘The rationales for gun ownership have weakened’
Personal defense weapons or weapons to hunt as sport is constitutional. No rationale for gun ownership, has weakened. Laws cannot protect against damage from the misguided, except to control society through government or private sector surveillance or both through government and through private sector surveillance.
Orangevale, CA, 2023 APR 17 Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported, that a Riverside at-Risk missing person, Casey Main, fatally shot during a home invasion: broke into his father-in-law’s house. He and his wife were separated.
Lyon County Sheriff, Brad Pope: In a Yerington cell, 43 year old Travis Driver, while awaiting trial after abducting and murdering 18 year old Naomi Irion in 2022, apparently committed suicide.
gunviolencearchive powerfully searches nationwide statistical gun violence. Since 2014: 2,000 incidents--defensive use-shots fired: no fatalities--149 victims killed and 1,105 arrests; similarly, non-shooting incidents: two victims injured and 1,700 arrests.
Social media platform X popularly used in Los Angeles, and incidents both non-shooting and defensive use, nationwide, indicate relationship issues and abduction, sex crimes, societally strengthen rationales to possess personal defense weapons, when provided a future.
Kristopher Finstad, Grass Valley