Kangaroo court will convict Donald Trump

Donald Trump: indictment follows from 21 TOP SECRET documents of 102, when the F.B.I. seizure inventory provided 17 TOP SECRET documents found: 6 in Donald Trump’s Mar O’ Lago Club office, and 11 in his Mar O’ Lago storage room, 9 documents classified SECRET relate to charges against Donald Trump, while 1 document has no marked relevance to national security. Of the 21 documents marked TOP SECRET, seven are undated and one unmarked: 13 false charges exist against Donald Trump; one date required to classify documents must be extant; either the indictment F.B.I. inventory excluded documents seized at Mar O’ Lago or documents counted as evidence against Donald Trump exist as: false evidence.