Kangaroo court will convict Donald Trump
Donald Trump: indictment follows from 21 TOP SECRET documents of 102, when the F.B.I. seizure inventory provided 17 TOP SECRET documents found: 6 in Donald Trump’s Mar O’ Lago Club office, and 11 in his Mar O’ Lago storage room, 9 documents classified SECRET relate to charges against Donald Trump, while 1 document has no marked relevance to national security. Of the 21 documents marked TOP SECRET, seven are undated and one unmarked: 13 false charges exist against Donald Trump; one date required to classify documents must be extant; either the indictment F.B.I. inventory excluded documents seized at Mar O’ Lago or documents counted as evidence against Donald Trump exist as: false evidence.
False evidence indicates assurance of a conviction. U.S. Southern Florida District Judge, Aileen Cannon, will preside over a Kangaroo Court. Law retroactively applied to convict Donald Trump, Title 18 of United States Code sections 793e/1512k, applies to a lawful transfer of documents to Mar O’Lago at the end of his term.
Federal Prosecutor, Jack Smith, amended U.S. Constitution Amendment 14 at the request of President Joe Biden to deny both due process and equal protection of the law, against a U.S. Citizen, Donald Trump, born in Jamaica Hospital, New York, NY and consequently, the case against Donald Trump cannot be substantiated on the basis of evidence classified and listed in 23-80101-CR-CANNON/REINHART indictment U.S.o.A. vs. Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta, since it has no business value declassified by Executive Order.
Kristopher Finstad, Grass Valley