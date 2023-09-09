Embargo the Idaho Maryland Mine
Active lifestyles and residents need their health and safety. An embargo against Idaho-Maryland Mine by the The City of Grass Valley, would prevent commercial freight—entering city limits.
June 15th in/out doors was an inactive day for everyone. Warm with a light breeze, sunglasses on, approaching summer solstice. High Air Quality Index averaged across eight hours, 103, one meter above ground: where children, pets and wildlife breathe.
Indoors, a high AQI 8 hour average—77! Vehicle passes one hour both sides of midnight, on Colfax Ave., were seventeen to end Labor Day. One vehicle pass every 3.5 minutes is busy before a work day. Fleet vehicles supply construction sites, food, and telecommunications.
A business day ends, one hour, more than 200 vehicle passes not entering parking lots but residential areas over the avenue. An overnight road surface temp. ending summer ten degrees warmer, than a tree canopy.
Watts per meter squared, solar radiation and pavement, chemically interacts with tailpipe emissions, to create surface-based ozone: a blood-poison. Elm Ridge and Indian Ridge effect South Fork Wolf Creek wildlife habitats, along Bennet Street. Stop IMM. It’s our poisonous air to breathe.
Kristopher Finstad
Grass Valley
