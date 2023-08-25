Dear Nevada County Supervisors.
Please vote no on a mine in Grass Valley for the next 80 years. Putting our air, water, and peace at risk for profit is wrong. We've moved on, that era is over. The values and environment of this county must be preserved. I don't want to feel the concussion of the underground blasts at my home. We must stop pillaging our planet without regard for living systems. Gold does nothing to keep us alive. Just because someone buys a mine does not mean they get to mine, especially now that our community has grown so close to it. Even entertaining the idea of a mine means we have not learned from the past. Now that employers allow remote work, we do not need this kind of industrial work in our area. There are so many open construction and service jobs that are not filled. We don't need new industrial positions in this area at all. Rise Gold has a bad track record, and you will regret allowing this foreign invader to taint our town. Their arguments for the mine are weak, it's all about greed. They don’t have enough money to pay for the damages they are going to do. This is what happens when corporations take over the world. This is what happens when profit is more important than life. When did corporations get a license to steal, corrupt, and destroy our world? Please don’t allow this to happen to our Grass Valley.