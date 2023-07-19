As we celebrate our nation’s 247th birthday this holiday, I want to recognize and congratulate the students of Nevada Joint Union High School District on their outstanding accomplishments during this academic year.
Let’s take a look at how effective our academic program is. In Nevada and Placer counties, three of the district’s comprehensive high schools took the top three spots for highest admission rates for students accepted into the UC system for 2022. Schools included public, private or charter high schools. Ghidotti High School was first at 74%, Bear River High was second at 73%, and Nevada Union was third at 69%. Placer High tied for second with Bear River at 73%. In fact, the next closest after Placer High was Granite Bay at 63%.
We don’t just set the bar high for academic instruction, but our CTE program is also outstanding. For example, the Bear River Ag Mechanics team won the state championship and are on their way to Nationals held in Indianapolis. Congratulations! Thanks and a special shout out to Ag Mechanics Teacher Mr. Andy Barhydt.
In addition, we started with one construction class at Silver Springs a year ago, and we added a construction class this year at Bear River this year. For the 2023-2024 school year, we will offer construction classes at three sites: Silver Springs, Bear River, and Nevada Union.
As well, the school district has been working with the Nevada County Contractors Association to hold a Trades Day event in October with over 30 exhibitors providing hands-on activities for more than 300 high school students. There is also the possibility of inviting 8th Graders to spark their interest in a construction career. I want to thank and recognize district CTE Coordinator Noah Levinson for his leadership in promoting CTE and Assistant Superintendent Aurora Thompson for her exceptional work in securing grants to help supplement funding for the program.
Finally, I want to thank all of our certificated and classified employees for their exceptional efforts in helping our students experience success in school. Whether it
be college or career, our students are prepared. Our teachers are always giving more, always working hard to make things better for the students they serve.
Ken Johnson, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 5 Trustee