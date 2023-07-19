As we celebrate our nation’s 247th birthday this holiday, I want to recognize and congratulate the students of Nevada Joint Union High School District on their outstanding accomplishments during this academic year.

Let’s take a look at how effective our academic program is. In Nevada and Placer counties, three of the district’s comprehensive high schools took the top three spots for highest admission rates for students accepted into the UC system for 2022. Schools included public, private or charter high schools. Ghidotti High School was first at 74%, Bear River High was second at 73%, and Nevada Union was third at 69%. Placer High tied for second with Bear River at 73%. In fact, the next closest after Placer High was Granite Bay at 63%.

Ken Johnson, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 5 Trustee