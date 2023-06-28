I appreciate Manny Montes’s overview of Western Civilization (The Union, Ideas & Opinions — Manny Montes: Assault on our founding principles 06/14). It’s refreshing to have a sweeping view of history. It’s good to have some relief from the latest outrage in the news and talk about what it means to be an American as we approach Independence Day. I respect his heartfelt rejection of slavery; that it’s “a despicable practice”.
Mr. Montes loses me, though, when he states that “a minority hates the principles of our founding”. There’s no identification of who this minority is or how they hate. He follows his accusation with several examples that he says prove his point. He quotes a political scientist as making a claim about a social issue, then says that “Joe Biden agrees”. There is no evidence to that effect or citation of any source involving Joe Biden.
He states that talking about slavery “undermines and replaces our founding principles and constitutional order”. I’m not sure how talking about slavery does this undermining. On July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Independence. They risked so much. It’s hard to believe they were that young when they took this on. Ben Franklin was the wise old man among them at age seventy. Alexander Hamilton was 21. Thomas Jefferson, who largely wrote the Declaration, was 33. George Washington was 44. Against all odds, we won our independence from the King. We owe our Founders a debt of gratitude and a commitment to honoring their principles.
Our Constitution is a magnificent document. There’s genius in the idea of separation of powers. The document has flaws, of course, and was written as a compromise with slaveholders. Any slave was counted as three-fifths of a free person for purposes of determining congressional representation.
This measure increased the political power of slave-holding states since slaves could be counted but weren’t allowed to vote. Delegates also unanimously passed the Fugitive Slave Act which forced local governments to seize and return escaped slaves to their owners. The Constitution is a living, dynamic document, however, and these provisions were superseded by the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments following the Civil War. Our victory in the Civil War was the Second Founding of the nation. I get chills every time I hear the Gettysburg Address. The United States has evolved over the course of history as marginalized populations other than slaves have achieved inclusion as citizens. We’ve always worked toward a “more perfect Union”. After many years of struggle, women won the right to vote in 1920 with the passage of the 19th Amendment
The issue of slavery and its aftermath have been central to our experience as Americans. Our progress toward equality before the law doesn’t “undermine and replace our founding principles”, as Montes claims. Rather, our progress toward justice is the fulfillment of the promises of our Founding Fathers. The way forward toward liberty for all is an uneven and sometimes messy journey and calls forth the best of us. Manny Montes refers to Martin Luther King’s call to honor the promissory note we were given. This promise is made in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. All people are guaranteed the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Montes ends his article by saying we need to be protected from “The ever-increasing menace, some would argue the insanity, of the “woke” progressive’s assault on our Constitutional Republic” and implies that such “woke” progressive people don’t love our country. I consider myself progressive and have done my best to bring to fruition the American dream. I don’t recognize myself as “assaulting our Constitutional Republic”. I resent the implication.
I cherish the principles our country was founded on. My values were forged in childhood like most of us. I learned what it is to be an American in Scouts and on the sandlots. I learned the importance of fair play and a level playing field. I took it to heart in Sunday School when we sang “Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight”. I was All-American. I even have credentials. My mother was proud to be a member of both the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mr. Montes, don’t call me UnAmerican.
I think that denouncing threats of political violence toward opponents is essential to ensuring the well-being of our nation going forward. That would be a good start toward reducing polarization. The attack on the seat of our government on January 6 is a wake-up call.