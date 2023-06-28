I appreciate Manny Montes’s overview of Western Civilization (The Union, Ideas & Opinions — Manny Montes: Assault on our founding principles 06/14). It’s refreshing to have a sweeping view of history. It’s good to have some relief from the latest outrage in the news and talk about what it means to be an American as we approach Independence Day. I respect his heartfelt rejection of slavery; that it’s “a despicable practice”.

Mr. Montes loses me, though, when he states that “a minority hates the principles of our founding”. There’s no identification of who this minority is or how they hate. He follows his accusation with several examples that he says prove his point. He quotes a political scientist as making a claim about a social issue, then says that “Joe Biden agrees”. There is no evidence to that effect or citation of any source involving Joe Biden.

Karl Snyder, Nevada City