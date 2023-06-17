I’m angry and heartbroken.

Beautiful wildflower meadows near Grass Valley, named Hell’s Half Acre (HHA), have been cherished each spring for generations by flower lovers, botanists, neighbors, school children, and “out of towners.” On April 10th I was shocked to learn that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) had sent massive machinery to HHA to level the wildflowers gardens, shrubs, and trees, leaving a muddy wasteland to be replaced by gravel and buildings.

Julie Carville is a botanist and author of Tahoe’s Spectacular Wildflower Trails and other books on native plants and their trails, in Tahoe and the Foothills, and has taught wildflower field classes for more than 40 years. Carville is also a member of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society.