I’m angry and heartbroken.
Beautiful wildflower meadows near Grass Valley, named Hell’s Half Acre (HHA), have been cherished each spring for generations by flower lovers, botanists, neighbors, school children, and “out of towners.” On April 10th I was shocked to learn that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) had sent massive machinery to HHA to level the wildflowers gardens, shrubs, and trees, leaving a muddy wasteland to be replaced by gravel and buildings.
In no time at all, we’ve lost what HHA gave to our community. Rainbow of wildflowers amid acres of nodding grasses, backdropped by shrubs and trees, and an important habitat for insects, birds, and other animals. The stunning variety of native plant species at HHA had surpassed that of any other such lava cap sites in Nevada County. The County recognized the special ecological value of HHA in 1997, when it zoned this lava cap “lahar” plant community site as “Open Space” to be preserved, not developed. No other land in Nevada or Placer Counties has such a geologic history, botanical diversity, and floral wonder.
Hell’s Half Acre is an ugly name for such a beautiful, wild community. It was named in the 1930’s, due to hobo encampments and trash dumping on the property. Coming here for 45 years, I’ve called it Heaven’s Half Acre, which will always be its name in my heart.
Christine Freeman, Barbara Roemer, and Karen Callahan, members of the local Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society (CNPS), give us a rich background as follows: “The flowers in Hell’s Half Acre thrived in shallow soil that was underlain by an ancient solidified volcanic mudflow, called a “lahar,” which gave rise to unique, and sometimes rare wildflowers. Lahar’s cement-like layer and gentle slopes allowed rainfall to collect in depressions, before slowly draining. It was mainly annual wildflowers that thrived here because invasive plants have a low tolerance for this type of habitat.”
“The 75-ft gray pines and 15-ft manzanitas that grew here were cut down as were the rare Sanborn’s onions that could have been moved to a protected site, which CNPS requested in
talks with PG&E. The sudden loss of trees and virtually all other vegetation will stop migratory bird species that used to come here to the same nesting sites year after year. Bats that feed on swarms of insects in the meadow will lose valuable habitat, as will dozens of butterfly species that depend on the uncommon local plants that had bloomed here.”
“In mid-2022, PG&E bought a portion of HHA to create an inspection site for a gas pipeline that runs from HHA to Wheatland. It is part of a safety program mandated by the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E will need to perform inspections every five to seven years and will continue to grade, gravel, and fence most of the 14 acres they purchased, including the majority of the lahar site that bloomed in its unique plant community. All of this was done without an Environmental Impact Report.”
“Multiple versions of possible PG&E plans had been brought up by the Redbud Chapter of CNPS, Audubon, Yuba River Charter School, Bear Yuba Land Trust, and others who requested that PG&E release the construction plans and any scientific studies they conducted. These would have been essential for discussion of alternatives, immediate mitigation efforts, (e.g., possible relocation of plants) during a pause in the project. This requested information was also important to plan any long-term remediation work that would have been possible after PG&E completed the construction. Redbud members had been talking with PG&E about our concerns. They promised we could move plants before destruction started. We had a group of people ready to do so. Instead, they went ahead demolishing plants without contacting us or anyone.”
“Local residents and organizations have expressed concerns about the inadequate process, lack of public notice, and failure to mitigate or engage in discussion of potential mitigation strategies, asking for environmental studies or reviews, requesting copies of any surveys, whether conducted by PG&E or others.”
The Redbud Chapter has loved this wild garden and been working more than 40 years to protect and conserve its unique community. It is a tragic loss for our community, the plant communities, and the creatures that depended upon it, now and in the future.
Julie Carville is a botanist and author of Tahoe’s Spectacular Wildflower Trails and other books on native plants and their trails, in Tahoe and the Foothills, and has taught wildflower field classes for more than 40 years. Carville is also a member of the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society.