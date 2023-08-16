Grass Valley has at least 4 ways to fund street maintenance. Yet the city continues to not address the pitiful conditions that exist in some of the older neighborhoods. My husband and I have been contacting the city staff for two decades about the streets and infrastructure in the historic areas. We no longer get replies from the city council or staff. So, we’ve compiled a slideshow to document most of these streets. Watching just three minutes of our neighborhood roads’ decay sends a strong message. Here’s how you can view it on YouTube: Go to youtube.com and search for “Grass Valley Streets compressed” or go to youtube.com/watch?v=U8bLcgiOu2M
This slideshow was sent to the city council members and staff before their meeting on 7/25/2023. My husband asked for it to be mentioned during the open public comment section. No one mentioned it nor acknowledged its receipt. The number one strategic plan for Grass Valley is to preserve its historic character. Well, we’re just about at the horse-and-buggy road conditions of yesterday. Where do our tax dollars go? Who represents our interests? Keep this in mind before the next election.