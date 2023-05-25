Eureka! Eureka! was the cry in days of old!
People came from many lands in search of California’s gold.
They labored in the foothills, labored in the streams,
looking for yellow ore that is the stuff of dreams.
Argonauts left homes and kin to seek the golden fleece!
Some found fortune but for most, dreams of gold did cease.
Some saw the miners as the pathway to their riches,
opened shops, grew towns, miners’ gold in their britches.
Auburn, Nevada City, Grass Valley last,
built upon gold’s legacy from that distant past.
Mines with their stamp mills’ endless clatter,
brought jobs and prosperity such that the future didn’t matter.
A boom time for the foothills they thought would never end.
But every story ever told has a message, my friend!
The relentless search for gold, left many scars behind.
For land and people, it was unhealthy and unkind.
Poisons in our rivers to sinkholes in our midst,
past greed haunts us to this day and perils still persist.
Beauty and worth drives many to seek gold where it hides.
But at what cost to do so? On this our future rides!
For those who think a gold mine will make their town divine,
study all the pitfalls ‘fore you sign upon the line.
Ignoring history is a dangerous thing to do,
it leads to rash decisions that benefit a few.
Our communities exist for the sake of us all!
Don’t sell the future once again for a golden sirens’ call.
John Lynch, Auburn
