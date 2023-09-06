Singing together is one of the most popular activities that people do. A 2019 study reports that Americans singing together has increased over the past decade, with more than 54 million adults and children singing in choral groups today. More than one in six Americans over the age of 18 sings in a chorus.
There are many reasons why so many people sing.
Nearly three-quarters of singers say choral singing helps them feel less alone or lonely.
Choral singers report stronger relationships and better social skills than the public at large.
Choral singers credit singing in a chorus with making them more optimistic, mindful, and resilient.
Chorus members give back to their communities in a big way, as financial donors and volunteers.
Chorus members are good citizens and exhibit greater civic leadership than the general public.
Singing in a chorus seems to have a significant impact on mental health.
Singers who are age 65+ have fewer physical limitations than the general public of the same age.
We who live in Nevada County have many opportunities to sing together. The Music in the Mountains Chorus and the Sierra Master Chorale are two very popular auditioned ensembles. There are many church choirs and other vocal groups active in our community.
I’d like to tell you about one of our singing groups- the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir is the direct descendant of the Cornish miners’ choirs that flourished from the Gold Rush era well into the twentieth century. Grass Valley in Nevada County, California, was the center of hard rock gold mining. Cornish miners came to Grass Valley, where their mining skills were needed to extract gold from the earth. They stayed and put down permanent roots in the community.
Their love of singing led to an all-male voice choir that sang in Grass Valley for over 90 years. The choir was heard at Christmastime in national radio broadcasts in the 1940s and 1950s, one of which was recorded deep in one of the mines. In the 1990s, Eleanor Kenitzer, an experienced choral conductor in the community, worked with a few of the remaining choir members to revive the Cornish singing tradition.
Today, The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir presents holiday concerts and spring concerts. We frequently sing for organizations and events during the year.
We invite men to come sing with us. We rehearse on Thursday evenings from 5-7 PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Our music is less challenging than the auditioned choruses and it is not necessary to read music, as we provide lots of resources for our singers. We are a social group of men who love to sing together.
Why you might be interested singing with us:
you sing with one of the auditioned choruses and would like to sing with a group of men. We have a number of men who sing with us and with a church choir or chorus.
You sing in a church choir.
You like to sing but didn’t know there was an opportunity for you to join a singing group.
Interested in joining us or learning more? Call John Bush, Board President at 530-613-2319 or George Husaruk, Conductor at 707-367-0945.
Let’s make music together!