Urge the Supervisors to slam this project into the trash bin of history
I must compliment The Union for continuing a fine job of local and national coverage. Considering being sold twice in one year, I’d say the Union has landed on its feet quite well.
After merciless March storms, Nevada County was confronted with the unpopular Idaho-Maryland toxic mine rezoning option. The idea of re-opening a heavy industrial mine with its unfortunate elements of air and water pollution, dust, grotesque noise, and diesel trucks parades day and night- in a now thriving suburban area where substantial real estate devaluation would be a result...that was an old dog that couldn’t run. Imagine: pumping 3.5 million gallons of water per day, ripe with pollution,slammed into Wolf Creek for 6 months & the 1.2 million into the creek daily for 80 years. Blasting in 2700 underground acres that run under Sierra Nevada Hospital , among other delicate sites. One well driller mentioned to a broker friend he estimated 300 wells would be wiped out in under a few months.
Happily, the Planning Commission slammed this project and its mockery of an EIR report into the trash bin of history with a 5 to zero vote. I urge the Supervisors to follow this thoughtful decision with another 5 to zero vote.
John Brady, Nevada County