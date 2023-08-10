Regarding the column from Pauli Halstead on August 4, 2023, I agree with the article entirely. Ms. Halstead has dug up the facts of the government misappropriating funds for their own agenda instead of what it was intended for, with no accountability.
Most of the people I talk to won’t vote for a tax that goes into the General Fund because it seems to fade away without any accountability. If you want to ask for a ½ cent tax, allocate it to two accounts – one account for the fire department and fire suppression, and the second account for law enforcement, with the funds divided equally between them. The accounts would be monitored by the County Auditor, allowing the money to be used where needed with accountability.