The Idaho Maryland Mine Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and project is coming to a vote by the County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors soon. As expected, Rise Gold management is putting on a last-minute publicity blast touting jobs, jobs, jobs – even though most hiring may not begin for 6-10 years if the project is approved.

CEA Foundation-MineWatch is the group leading up the 21-organization strong opposition to the Idaho Maryland Mine (IMM). As a local resident and decades-long owner of a planning and management firm for large scale development projects including mining, I volunteered with other MineWatch panelists to analyze the economic impacts and jobs expected from the Mine. You can see my presentation at youtube.com/watch?v=sffBFTY78Pw.

Jim Steinmann

Grass Valley