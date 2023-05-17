I recently learned two new words—syncretism and immiscible. I don’t like to use large, obscure words because I’m trying to communicate with many and I’m not writing a doctoral thesis on an esoteric subject with a perplexing vernacular. When I see unknown words I usually go no farther in reading them, assuming I won’t understand the author’s writing. But these two words, used only once, (I promise) are useful this time.
Syncretism means a rare or unknown combination of different forms of belief or practice. Immiscible means two things, usually liquids, that don’t mix, like oil and water.
I endeavor to create a syncretism with a puzzle, Sudoku, and education, a combination that’s resisted and ignored, mostly dismissed without consideration by the educational establishment. Most educators, particularly administrators, treat these two things as immiscible; they’re assumed impossible together; just will not mix.
Puzzles have little respect in classrooms and are only used as reward, an escape from serious learning. Puzzles are outside a curriculum, useless on the SAT and ACT. An elementary teacher might have a picture puzzle in her classroom for amusement, and I occasionally find a progressive teacher who discovered Sudoku outside her class, likes doing it and has the wisdom to introduce it to her students. But you’ll rarely Sudoku in any class unless it’s in a newspaper or magazine or puzzle book.
Puzzles have never been taken seriously by most educators world wide, so it’s understandable that the American educational establishment, justifiably concentrating on the “Three Rs” at the elementary level and expanding to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) at later levels, would reject this innovative proposal. Consequently, introducing Sudoku to be offered as an after school optional program in elementary and middle schools is often met with rejection.
However, here in advanced thinking western Nevada County, we have succeeded in teaching Sudoku in many local elementary and middle schools, usually as an after school activity. For three years before COVID prevented most conventional educational programs, we held Annual Children’s Team Sudoku Tournaments in which ten local schools participated, each entering one or more teams. One school had six teams.
I believe Sudoku is a fun, practical, popular “tool” for developing logical thinking skills in the malleable minds of children, a very important progressive advancement that’s sorely needed in these times. Sudoku trains thinking critically to solve problems and make the best decisions, analytical thinking that produces creative solutions. Many kids like doing Sudoku, finding them challenging and rewarding when successful, which happens often after practicing.
These days here in the U.S. untruths are regularly spread on many subjects, including politics, medicine, commerce, race and religion. Lies are spread like a poison in newspapers, books, on the radio and the internet, and many people act upon this disinformation to everyone’s detriment. It’s now hard to know who to believe anymore.
For many years our schools have taught valuable skills, including literacy, which was not that common 150 years ago. But we still don’t train basic logical thinking in the younger grades, except with math to deduce quantities. We don’t train to insist on proof using only relevant information that delivers irrefutable facts. We allow subjective feelings to operate as proof, ideas that feel good and are based on disinformation for some deceiver’s personal, often monetary gain.
Too many people follow and believe this disinformation that’s destroying our civilized society. Trust is sick and dying. If people applied basic logic they would not make these disastrous mistakes.
One major component of logic is the requirement for evidence that renders proof. Because Sudoku requires 100% accuracy, proof can always be determined with available evidence. There’s never ambiguity. If today’s citizens, including children, learn to demand objective proof, truth would be restored and disinformation more easily recognized.
Logic is taught in the course of learning basic science, incorporated in a process called scientific method in later grades, but there’s none taught before science classes and many children don’t take any science or enough to ingrain logical habits. Logic is not part of the three Rs.
In most elementary classes there’s a gap in our children’s education; pure logic is not taught. Sudoku closes that gap and should be elevated from the pastime for adults used by about 10% of American adults and 1% of kids. Everyone needs logic for complete functioning in our modern world, where lies are common and logic is our best defense to identify and overcome many untruths.