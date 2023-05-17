I recently learned two new words—syncretism and immiscible. I don’t like to use large, obscure words because I’m trying to communicate with many and I’m not writing a doctoral thesis on an esoteric subject with a perplexing vernacular. When I see unknown words I usually go no farther in reading them, assuming I won’t understand the author’s writing. But these two words, used only once, (I promise) are useful this time.

Syncretism means a rare or unknown combination of different forms of belief or practice. Immiscible means two things, usually liquids, that don’t mix, like oil and water.

Jerry Martin, Grass Valley jerrymartin1942@gmail.com