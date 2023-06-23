In the past 26 years I have visited many classrooms as a volunteer, mostly elementary level, doing my Saluting New Readers program for 22 years and the Sudoku program for 9 years.

During these visits I saw many career teachers doing a job I could not do and would not do even if I could. I realize the pressure and strain is a huge burden on any successful teacher’s emotional balance, with many events throughout every day to challenge one’s available good will and fine intentions. And yet most amazing teachers love it. Visiting these classes controlled by full time teachers always produces my admiration for their calm control at the edge of potential mayhem which almost never appears.

Jerry Martin, Grass Valley — jerrymartin1942@gmail.com