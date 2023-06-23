In the past 26 years I have visited many classrooms as a volunteer, mostly elementary level, doing my Saluting New Readers program for 22 years and the Sudoku program for 9 years.
During these visits I saw many career teachers doing a job I could not do and would not do even if I could. I realize the pressure and strain is a huge burden on any successful teacher’s emotional balance, with many events throughout every day to challenge one’s available good will and fine intentions. And yet most amazing teachers love it. Visiting these classes controlled by full time teachers always produces my admiration for their calm control at the edge of potential mayhem which almost never appears.
Unless an adult witnesses it personally, it’s impossible to understand and appreciate the challenges every teacher faces. Sincerely attempting to keep 20 or 25 energetic children in their seats and learning many basic subjects, each child unique and all coming from different backgrounds, families, religions, races, cultures, values and sometimes languages, is a continuous chore that tests the patience of saints and the wisdom of the wisest.
After graduating from college in 1966 I joined the Peace Corps and was made a teacher, having at that time no clue as to what professional direction my life would take. I had many interests and no firm compass guiding me, and it kept me out of Viet Nam at the time when most young men were being drafted into a war many of us thought was unnecessarily muttonheaded. I taught for three years and then left the classroom as a full time teacher convinced I lacked the temperament and patience to engage children successfully. I was missing a key required ingredient.
After that, I almost never spent more than two hours at any one time in any classroom and never more than seven hours a week, and never year around. I was good for an hour a day, but not full time. That’s a whole different person, a career teacher, my hero.
Very few adults understand the constant attention required and the importance of kindness, controlled firmness and love that career teachers must have in abundance in order to be successful. Knowing the academic subject is easy compared to knowing how to persuade kids to learn something that bores most of them. I remember my childhood asking repeatedly, “When will we ever use or need this?” about parts of speech or algebra or the capitols of our states.
Recently, while teaching Sudoku in an after school program once a week in a local elementary school, a 3rd grade girl started crying. I didn’t know why and tried to calm her, to no avail. After 20 minutes I called another teacher who sat with her separately from the class but failed to stop her tears. I never learned why she was upset but was glad she didn’t return the following week.
There’s never much attention paid to the challenges and travails of teachers on a daily basis. Our news is filled with politics and crime and sports and celebrity deaths, rarely mentioning education’s increasing problems. And teachers’ pay is way below the importance of the work they do to prepare future generations to continue to grow in peace and satisfied creativity while dealing with the many threats that could destroy the civilization our previous generations and our own have built.
As human technology and transportation has expanded, the potential for human generated destruction has also increased. Major air and water pollution, civilian owned military assault rifles, mis-and disinformation on media, internet and AI, available destructive drugs, falsely induced hate and fear, all spread by destructive people, rarely existed to poison the lives and minds in our grand-parents’ and previous times. Our offspring will deal with them, but only if raised with the ability to recognize and defeat these degenerate and corrupt attempts in a venomous future.
Religion and morality have lost much influence, and parts of the internet and media, invested with inimical unscrupulous groups out to scam the trusting unsuspecting innocents, are slowly destroying all trust upon which civilization depends. Only better education produced by valiant teachers can combat these poisonous attackers.
Please recognize and thank any teacher you know, and convince your children to treat their teachers with the reverence and respect they deserve. School teachers are far more important than society realizes. The success of our children depends on good teachers and parents alike.