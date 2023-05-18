In response to the Armed Forces Day returns to Grass Valley (The Union local news 05/16), to truly honor the enlisted, those who have served, and all life on the planet, we need to make our event more sustainable. Taking climate change and the military’s ongoing efforts to reduce their carbon footprint into consideration, consuming hundreds of gallons of fuel for a short air display does not align with present goals. The US Department of Defense is the single largest institutional fossil fuel user in the world. Since 2001, the military has been responsible for 77 to 80 percent of federal energy consumption. DOD and the armed forces have acknowledged that Climate Change is an existential threat to the US and our security, which is why they are making changes to reduce their carbon footprint.
In support of the DOD and our armed force’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, I hope the organizers will consider scaling back the multiple flyovers this year and eliminating jet-fueled demonstrations from future celebrations. For 2024, maybe a visit from one of the Army’s electric vehicle fleet or showcasing other efforts toward sustainability, as a respectful way to honor our enlisted? This is also in alignment with our County’s Climate Mitigation and Resiliency Objective.