Miss (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To Bidenomics for ever-increasing costs of pet food and veterinary services plus difficulties finding pet-friendly housing has swamped animal shelters like our Sammie’s Friends with hundreds of dogs and cats. Few can afford now to adopt these abandoned pets.
Hit (from Rebane): To Union staff writer Marianne Boll-See for her well-written articles covering local governments. She writes clearly about who, what, when, where, why, and how much without introduction of personal bias.
Miss (from reader Alice Root): To Terry McLaughlin’s article “The moral high ground?” Aug. 24. It typified exactly what Rich Howell stated in his Letter to the Editor Aug. 12, where he defines Republican’s grief stage of bargaining in the “whataboutery” of attacks on Democrats. Can’t Republicans ever admit that Trump has no business ever getting near the White House again, without finger-pointing somewhere else? And if they would vote for Trump because “the end justifies the means”, that truly demonstrates that they have lost any moral compass. I saw no factual references in any of Terry’s accusations. And to bring up the former local accuser of Biden again? I refuse to name her to give her any more credence. She has a bad local reputation, and despite investigation, her accusations were never substantiated, just her lack of money and search for publicity.
Hit (from Rebane): To Mesa Development which continues to spruce up the McKnight Crossing shopping center in Grass Valley. Patriot’s Point boasts the beautiful garrison flag above a retaining wall adorned with brass plaques from four branches of the military. And now Mesa has proposed relocating the farmer’s market and installation of permanent, shaded tables.
Hit (from Root): To Nancy Eubanks and Rich Howell for their excellent submissions.
Hit (from Rebane): To the convenience of shopping locally. If you are lucky enough to find a parking place in a Grass Valley parking lot, picking up a few essentials at Yuba Blue, Olive Groove and at Tess’s Kitchen Store is a breeze.