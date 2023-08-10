Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the opening of the Fair, the biggest and most important event in the county. The place for everybody goes.
Hit (from Emerson): Hearing Adam Schiff’s excellent speech at a sold-out performance at the Center for the Arts.
Hit (from Emerson): Peaceful demonstrations from the opposition party across the street from Schiff’s appearance.
Hit (from reader Dennis Babson): To Sierra Theaters for showing “Sound of Freedom” at Del Oro Theater from August 14th through the 17th. “Sound of Freedom is a cinematic experience that will be part of a global movement, destined to end the trafficking of minors.” Based on a true story this PG13 movie stars Jim Caviezel, trust me it’s a “must see.” Plus AC and two matinees, how can you go wrong?
Hit (from reader Terry Lamphier): To The Union Editor Elias Funez and reporter Marianne Boll-See for vastly improved local government coverage.
Hit (from Lamphier): To Thea Hood for her letter opposing Grass Valley Council’s recurring thirst for more taxes. Given our general political viewpoints, I never thought I’d see the day when I agreed with her 100%.
Hit (from Lamphier): To The Union money columnist Marc Cuniberti re: Grass Valley’s proposed new tax: “maybe instead of just throwing more money at a problem, we should ask why those in power can’t make do with the funds they already have…and if they can’t, perhaps we should consider getting somebody in there that can.”
Hit/miss (you decide, from Lamphier): As of 2021, Grass Valley’s city manager, police chief and fire chief cost taxpayers almost $1 million per year in salary, benefits and pension obligations and retired “community development director” Tom Last made over $279,000, according to the website “Transparent California”.
Miss (from Lamphier): To Grass Valley’s City council-members, staff and the Measure E oversight committee for not releasing robust and detailed reports to the community on the decision-making process and specific details regarding funding priorities when deciding Measure E tax fund use.
Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): Following the lead of voters in Kansas and Kentucky, Ohio voters soundly defeated a Republican attempt to block a pro-abortion constitutional amendment scheduled for a November ballot. This is more evidence that the Republican Party is out of touch and does not reflect the values of the majority.