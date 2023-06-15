Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader David Heinen): To Manny Montes’ other voices (6-14-23) treats us to a history of the Enlightenment, beginning with the ancient Greeks, then assigns an agenda for its eminent destruction to the Progressives and their ‘woke’ policies. A Progressive agenda which, as I understand it, purports to extend the benefit of the enlightenment to the gender diverse, the indigenous, the persons of color, who heretofore have had less than the rest of us of the Enlightenment’s improvements in access to life. liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It seems that the Progressives are extending the Enlightenment rather than subverting its principles.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Lake Wildwood Classical Musical Club programs. Excellent string quartet on Sunday. Quite an asset to Nevada County music lovers.
Hit (from Emerson): To Musical Mondays at the Amphitheater at the Helling Library. Another great opportunity for music lovers. Not only great music, but educational as musicians tell the audience about their instruments.
Hit (from Emerson): Best of luck to the 47th Father’s Day Blue Grass Festival at the Fairgrounds. Beautiful music, beautiful people.
Hit (from reader Tom Durkin): To BriarPatch Co-op’s ingenious response to hate mail regarding the store’s PRIDE display and PRIDE merchandise on display. For every anti-LGBTQ+ hate message they receive, the co-op is donating $10 to the queer-friendly Lavender Library in Sacramento.
Miss (from Durkin): To Briar Patch Co-op’s decision to donate to a queer bookstore in Sacramento instead of donating to a local LGBTQ+ organization. The anti-gay hate is here. Let’s resist it here.
Hit (from Durkin): To the state of Illinois, which has passed a law banning the banning of books in libraries and schools. Schools and libraries will lose state funding if they cave in to the demands of self-entitled hate groups to ban books. New Jersey is considering similar legislation, and California should follow suit.
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To Thea Hood’s attempt to explain “woke”. The problem with what I call “label politics” like Thea Hood’s attempt to portray her political camp as virtuous and the other as villainous is that it only serves to divide, not inform or enlighten. Emboldened by a media which advances such nonsense, Ms. Hood produces a solid miss. Were she more inclined to further the cause of political debate, she might explain why her “tribe” seeks to shield the wealthy from paying their taxes while, at the very same time, eliminate and restrict programs which have been shown to bring families, and especially children, out of poverty and homelessness. The debate spawned by her on that topic would, in the long run serve to aim political discourse toward the solving of problems and away from useless name-calling. “Men in general are quick to believe that which they wish to be true.” — Julius Caesar