Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader David Simonetti): To Ed Scofields letter about measure V failing. He claims that the money would go to brush clearing and evacuation routes and so on. In the voting guide it states that the money goes in to the general fund of which just over one million dollars goes to a raise for the supervisors which will not help with fires at all. General fund money can go anywhere and like a letter writer,who was on the fire counsel said,not one dime will go to fire prevention. He is worried that the measure may not be back on the ballot before he leaves office which tells me he is worried he will not get a raise. No wonder there were it’s a scam signs all over the place.