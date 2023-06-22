Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader David Simonetti): To Ed Scofields letter about measure V failing. He claims that the money would go to brush clearing and evacuation routes and so on. In the voting guide it states that the money goes in to the general fund of which just over one million dollars goes to a raise for the supervisors which will not help with fires at all. General fund money can go anywhere and like a letter writer,who was on the fire counsel said,not one dime will go to fire prevention. He is worried that the measure may not be back on the ballot before he leaves office which tells me he is worried he will not get a raise. No wonder there were it’s a scam signs all over the place.
Hit/miss (from reader Terry Lamphier): To the City of Grass Valley for proposing lower sewer rates for residential customers. Will this reflect credit for years of over-billing to subsidize the early 2000’s expansion of the sewer plant that was done to accommodate Grass Valley’s past ambitious housing development plans, when four major housing development plans were in the works?
Miss (from Lamphier): To a local car rental agency for refusing to accept my slightly trimmed driver’s license as it was “damaged”. California law prohibits “fraudulently altered” cards, intended to restrict fake id’s, not cards with all original data intact
Hit (from reader Pete Sabey): To R.L. Crabb’s brilliant cartoons, which are worth the price of a subscription.
Miss (from Sabey): To Crabb’s 6/20/23 cartoon, which created the sin of false equivalency. Granted MSNBC does spend an excessive amount of air time on Trump. But their treatment is highly fact-based. That cannot by a country mile be compared with the Fox “news” lies and propaganda in service of a far-right agenda. Oh well, no one can bat 1000. Crabb can be forgiven for this rare lapse--especially because the quality of the art work was exceptional, as usual.
Hit (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To the start of the Music in the Mountains’ Summer Fest. Lots of great music ahead. There’s a piano recital, a Mozart program, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Disney’s Toy Story 1, and the culminating Happy Birthday USA celebration on the evening of July 3rd at Western Gateway park. Get tickets now. www.musicinthemountains.org
Miss (from Rebane): To the Board of Supervisors. It would appear that some internal county momentum separate from any specific Supervisor funding resolution guided what eventually became the proposed Measure V. The Board of Supervisors either lost control of county staff or were bamboozled by it which led to putting the general sales tax Measure V on the ballot.
Miss (from reader Sarah Wilson-Daley): To Ms. McLaughlin who provided inaccurate information about the banning of Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill We Rise. One parent--and not a librarian--had the school remove the book because she did not like the content. This parent cited Oprah as the author and was vague as to what she found objectional in it. Only librarians should decide which books to put on the shelves. If a parent does not like a book, then that parent can decide what their children read, but should not decide or have any influence as to which books other children should read by banning them from being in the library. Yes, this book is in the middle school library. Still, this is a slippery slope for one parent to have so much power as to have this book removed even from an elementary school library. It is also concerning that the books being banned are written by people who belong to marginalized groups. As Ms. Gorman says,
“And let’s be clear: most of the forbidden works are by authors who have struggled for generations to get on the bookshelves.”
Hit (from reader Paul Molino): To Empire Mine State Park and their tree crew led by Rich Adams. Thank you. The March storm brought down dangerous ladder fuels and debris on to our properties that border the park. The Empire Mine folks did their part in removing and chipping debris. As neighbors we were all relieved when the crews arrived ready to cut and chip. Empire Mine’s 755 heavily forested acres are only one mile from downtown Grass Valley so management of understory fire fuels, hazard trees, and overly dense small trees is crucial to fire prevention. And thank to to Emma at the Fire Council for her suggestions and encouragement. Can grants be found to help us improve fire prevention at Empire Mine State Park? NID just got a 1.2 million dollar grant to fund a fire fuel project at Jackson Meadows. Seems like a similar grant is needed to protect our downtown.