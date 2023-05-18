Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com

Miss (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Lawrence W. Lepard’s self-serving diatribe (The Union Ideas & Opinions 05/13) against the Planning Commission’s unanimous vote to reject the Rise Gold Corp.’s attempt to reopen the Idaho-Maryland gold mine. He claims to have the community’s best interests in mind, but the reality is that, as director of Rise Gold, it’s his loss, not ours. He asks how we’re going to pay the bills. We’ve been doing just fine paying our bills. This community does not need or want a gold mine.