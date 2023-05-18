Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com
Miss (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Lawrence W. Lepard’s self-serving diatribe (The Union Ideas & Opinions 05/13) against the Planning Commission’s unanimous vote to reject the Rise Gold Corp.’s attempt to reopen the Idaho-Maryland gold mine. He claims to have the community’s best interests in mind, but the reality is that, as director of Rise Gold, it’s his loss, not ours. He asks how we’re going to pay the bills. We’ve been doing just fine paying our bills. This community does not need or want a gold mine.
Miss (from reader David Simonetti): In response to Lawrence W. Lepard Rise Gold director asks how are Nevada County residents going to pay their bills since the mine might be P.S closed for good. The answer is we have been paying our bills all these years without the mine. He states that in an independent poll that 59% support the mine which is false because if all of Nevada County was polled up to or over 90% would be against the mine. Water is one of the main reasons to keep the mine closed since most years are dry. Decades ago gold attracted many people here but many left when gold became scarce. Nevada County does not own the mine so would we really benefit that much if it opened? P.S. Who did he poll anyway?
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the huge community involvement in the decision whether or not to re-open Idaho-Maryland mine. This was Democracy in action.
Hit (from Emerson): To Sierra Stages continuing productions after Peter and Ken moved to Washington. We will miss you, Ken. You made a difference in Nevada County with your kindness and your musical genius.
Hit (from reader Dorothy Murphy): Huge hit to what is hopefully the last editorial, opinion piece, letter to the editor and social media post regarding the attempted reopening of the Idaho Maryland mine.
Hit (from reader Richard Howell): To Ralph Hitchcock’s offering on how the chance events of our lives go a long way to determining our deeply held values. Perhaps he might have mentioned that chance has a huge impact on determining the beliefs, some very negative by our standards, held by others.
Miss (from Howell): To the sour grapes piece written by Lawrence Lepard about the planning commission ruling against the mine application. A community should be able to determine how it chooses to grow and change. Nevada County is a beautiful place which has the resources to attract (slow) growth that is compatible with our communities. Look, for example, at the new construction near the airport. We’ll be able to pay our bills, Mr. Lepard, without doing harm to our roads and air, for which we’d all have to pay.
Hit (from reader Cristiana Kelly): A massive Hit to the Planning Commission for voting against the proposed gold mine. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love our community.
Hit (from reader Susan Bewley): A belated thank you to the City of Nevada City for the new street signs that finally allow us to actually read the names of streets at night.
Hit (from Bewley): Thank you to LaMarr Fields for covering high school sports teams. As the grandmother of 3 students currently attending NU and 1 future student of NU, I like seeing recognition of these kids and teams.
Miss (from Bewley): To the lower number of Letters to the Editor and Other Voices columns in the Union than in the past. Are there less readers submitting letters/columns because this is not an election year? Or is it the intent of The Union to publish less opinions from readers?
Editor’s note: Our submissions to the Ideas & Opinions page eb and flow. It is my goal to publish every possible submission. — Elias Funez