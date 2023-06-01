Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Nancy Brost): To The Union and their advertiser’s for the Memorial Day Special Feature Section. Thanks for all the stories about our local fallen heroes, local history on the Veteran’s Memorial Walls, the meaning of Memorial Day, and for the Memorial Day Weekend festivities.
Hit (from reader JoAnn Rebane): To the Grass Valley Police Department. They really do protect and serve and even cheerfully rescued a damsel in distress.
Hit (from Rebane): To Alexander Rossi and his fifth place finish in Sunday’s crash filled Indy 500 race.
Hit (from reader Ralph Hitchcock): To Dignity Health in their May 23 Healthy Tuesday, who lauded the great service the Sierra Nevada Ambulance people did. I wholeheartedly agree, as I have found them to be not only competent, but caring and very nice.
Miss (from Hitchcock): To Dignity Health, who called them “our community first responders,” neglecting to point out that many of our fire districts have EMS first responders. Much of the time, they are the first to arrive after a 911 call.
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To local Republican women’s statement against reparations (“Resolution Against Reparations to African Americans Residing in California” pg. A2, 05/31 The Union) demonstrated their lack of awareness of the realities of racism in America. While I don’t think that reparations would be an effective way of mitigating the effects of racism, the focus on slavery demonstrates a total lack of understanding of the challenges faced by all people whose racial background is not white European. If partisans would spend some time doing their homework and seeking real solutions, we might actually develop a voting base which rejects party hacks, in favor of candidates who understand core issues and are willing to apply more than emotional rhetoric. ~ Getting rid of delusion makes us wiser than getting hold of a truth. ~ Ludwig Borne
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): The Memorial Day activities honor those who lost their lives during wartime. My father, a Virginia Military Institute grad, went into WWII as a Captain and fought in Morocco and Anzio and Salerno, Italy. We were fortunate that he came back in one piece, though many in his company did not.
Hit (from Emerson): To the Sold-out Spring 2023 Strawberry Music Festival at the Fairgrounds. Looking forward to Job and Volunteer Fair this Saturday and, of course, Fathers’ Day Bluegrass Festival, 6/15.