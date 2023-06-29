Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To the City of Grass Valley’s proposed budget which allocates $4 million to improve the soccer field on Sierra College Drive. Really? Many city streets are in very bad condition compared to any improvements that could be made to the soccer field. Let’s hope City Councilmembers tonight will question the staff’s priorities and direct that any Measure E funds going to this recreational amenity should instead be spent on fixing crumbling city streets.
Miss (from Rogers): To the Closing Sale at Illumination, The Lamp Doctor on East Main Street. Albert Goldberg has expertly repaired many lamps in Nevada County over the decades and deserves our thanks and a rest. But who will repair our lamps now?
Miss (from Rogers): To the absurd “Miss” by David Simonetti (The Union Ideas & Opinions, Hits & Misses 06/22) which falsely claimed that Measure V funds would have provided a raise for supervisors. Are you kidding me? Many people (including leaders of dozens of Firewise Communities) would have been watching every penny of Measure V funds, ensuring that it was spent as promised. We could have voted supervisors out of office if they had dared to scam us about fire prevention. But guess what, everyone? IT LOST! Only anti-taxers and misguided “watchdogs” think Measure V is still worth talking about. Fire prevention IS worth talking (and doing something) about, which is why it’s been a top Board Priority for County Supervisors for more than five years.
Miss (from reader David Simonetti): In response to Susan Rogers and Bob Long’s Other Voices (The Union Ideas & Opinions, ‘County wildfire efforts were legitimate’ 06/27) some of what they say is not true at all. If the county tried to create long term funding for wildfire prevention then why were the funds for measure V, if passed, going to go into the general fund which could be used for anything? Did they both forget that over one million dollars were for supervisors raises or that for years we paid that Cal FIRE fee and that did nothing to stop or slow down wildfires like Caldor, Camp and so on? I am paying attention but I wonder if you two are. People already paid hundreds for that fee and where did all those millions of dollars go? That’s why they do not want to pay more and more.
Hit (from reader/columnist Pauli Halstead): To Voters who Voted against Measure V, knowing the sales tax funds would not have adequately protected us from an out of control wildfire. The funds would have gone into the General Fund and not directly supported our firefighters. “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”-Abraham Lincoln
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To all the NC farmers’ markets and the wonderful festivals in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Fairgrounds is gearing up for World Fest. Pioneer Park has been the venue for some exciting musical events.
Miss (from Emerson): To segregated dorms and graduation ceremonies at various colleges around the country. When I think of the people who worked so hard to end segregation, some even losing their lives for this cause, it makes no sense to go back to the ugly past. Wake up! We’re supposed to be the UNITED States of America.
Hit (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To InConcert Sierra for its ambitious project to benefit the arts community and Nevada County in general. The plan includes a 520 seat acoustic concert hall, a 150 seat theater, and a large convention or event space for 300 with a connected kitchen. There will be rehearsal space and offices to rent. The question remains, when will other music and theater organizations join InConcert Sierra to share the load as partners in making the Crown Point Center a reality for our entire community?
Hit (from reader Mike Vasser): To Sarah Wilson-Daley’s column; “Woke, Another Perspective” which provides a well written and researched statement defining “Wokeness”. If we look at the voters that put President Biden in the White House they are Woke based on Daley’s perspective. These voters are compassionate, generous, tolerant, welcoming citizens of our great democracy.