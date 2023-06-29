Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To the City of Grass Valley’s proposed budget which allocates $4 million to improve the soccer field on Sierra College Drive. Really? Many city streets are in very bad condition compared to any improvements that could be made to the soccer field. Let’s hope City Councilmembers tonight will question the staff’s priorities and direct that any Measure E funds going to this recreational amenity should instead be spent on fixing crumbling city streets.