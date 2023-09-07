Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Richard Howell): To Cheryl Cook’s “The Donald vs Democracy” offering in the Sept. 6 Union (Ideas & Opinions). Cheryl’s “take no excuses” eye-opener was a direct hit on those who, for ideology or ego, continue to deny and rationalize the depravity that the current G.O.P and “trumpism” represent.
Hit (from reader Gary Smith): To Rich Howell’s column (The Union Ideas & Opinions 09/02, “Values, not labels, should dictate public policy”) showing integrity and process matter. We need to stop voting for the lesser of two evils. Think long term and stop worrying about the results of one election. Has voting for a flawed candidate ever brought real change?
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To all the twenty and thirty-year-olds hanging out and networking at Communal Cafe in Nevada City. It’s great to see the younger generation chatting and working together. After all, they are our future.
Hit (from Emerson): To cool weather in September. What a treat!!
Hit (from Emerson): To Nevada County, who comes together again to contribute to the Empty Bowl project to help the homeless people. We are a caring group on both sides of the aisle.
Hit (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To the Wolf Creek Trail on a sunny day. There’s lots of water in the creek and lots of neighbors enjoying the easy, paved walk.
Hit (from Rebane): To The Union columnist George Boardman’s piece in the September 5th Union. He agrees that life changing, sex altering decisions should not be made by children. He correctly maintains that children don’t have privacy rights beyond the rights of their parents to care for them.
Hit (from Rebane): To the Chino School Board which is going against a state mandate to leave parents out of their kids’ education. Chino schools will inform parents if their children ask to be called by some other name or pronoun or start using bathrooms that don’t match their biological sex.