Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Musical Mondays, free concerts sponsored by InConcert Sierra and the Nevada County Library, which are here for the summer. Come enjoy these lovely events at the Madelyn Helling Library’s Amphitheater at 11:00 each Monday...bring your own chair/blanket.
Hit (from Emerson): Red roses, yellow roses, blue and lavender roses...all colors. Never have I seen such an incredible outburst of beautiful roses all over Nevada City and Grass Valley. Portends a rosy future for Nevada County.
Miss (from Emerson): Poor losers!! You know who I mean.
Hit (from reader Bob Long): To the CHP, Grass Valley Police Department, and Sheriff’s Office for the support they provided to the Rotary Gold Country Challenge cycling event last Saturday. Your support not only made the ride safer, it showcased the hospitality Western Nevada County shows to its visitors. A big thank you from the 100 volunteers and 200 cyclists who participated in the event.