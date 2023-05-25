Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from Ema Sequoia): To The Union’s Nevada County Captures regular inclusion of NUHS student photography, is a big hit to me. Seeing young people perceive and express art in their world is a joy!