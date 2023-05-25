Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from Ema Sequoia): To The Union’s Nevada County Captures regular inclusion of NUHS student photography, is a big hit to me. Seeing young people perceive and express art in their world is a joy!
Hit (from Shanti Emerson): To the Soroptimist Garden Tour having a successful event when the weather was perfect.
Miss (from Emerson): To something smelling rotten on the U.S. Supreme Court. The people we are supposed to trust to make lawful decisions aren’t doing so and are hiding perks from millionaire donors.
Hit (from Emerson): The wonderful summer events starting at the Fairgrounds. Looking forward to Strawberry Fest this weekend.
Miss (from Nancy Brost): To Lynda Lasich’s May 20 letter to the editor stating “Republicans are the threat to Democracy”. There is one of her false statements I would agree with. Republicans agree we should ban inappropriate books in our schools: Republican leaders as well as parents from all walks of life are trying to keep inappropriate books in our schools away from their young children. Books graphically discussing sex, gender, and depicting sex acts to young children have no place in our classrooms. If contents are so explicit that they can’t even be read aloud we shouldn’t be exposing them to our kids.
Hit (from Jo Ann Rebane): To meeting with the editor and publisher of The Union. I believe that their genuine interest is to publish a newspaper which reflects all the varied and wonderful things and opinions found here in Nevada County. Hopefully they will be able to become our community paper again.
Hit (from Rebane): To the local group called Protecting American Ideals. They have a new online newsletter which you can find at www.ProtectingAmericanIdeals.org There you’ll find issues and facts parents of children in local schools will surely find important.