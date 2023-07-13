Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Alice Root): To the “July 2023 ASPOA Newsletter”, published July 7. While I applaud their encouragement to move toward the fire dept. consolidation, they list N. San Juan fire dept. instead of Rough and Ready as being in funding crisis. It would be good to get the facts straight before making comments!
Hit (from Root): To another opportunity to thank PV and NC Consolidated Fire, Sue Hoek, SR Jones, and all those who have stepped up and are helping to keep Rough and Ready Fire Station #59 open and functional!
Miss (from reader David Simonetti): To Susan Rogers’ extremely absurd miss in which she claims I falsely claim a raise for the supervisors would happen if measure v passed. No I am not kidding. Did you even read the voting guide which said the money goes into the general fund and one point one million dollars goes to a raise for the supervisors? She is wrong when she said only misguided watchdogs and anti taxers think measure V is still worth talking about. It still is worth talking about so that the next tax measure can be better written since this last one was deceptive. Even if it passed what money would these watchers be watching since the money would go to the general fund? Dont bother telling me I am wrong because that is what it said in the voters guide. P.S. our gas tax just went up again so we cannot say yes to every tax increase.
Miss (from columnist George Boardman): To David Simonetti for mischaracterizing the use of lottery money going to school districts, and then accusing leaders of lying about it. Promoters of the California Lottery made it clear from the beginning that money raised for schools was intended for one-time expenditures, not ongoing expenses that are typically funded with tax dollars. That’s why school districts periodically seek tax increases from residents. As Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan once said: “You are entitled to your own opinion. You are not entitled to your own facts.”
Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Sunne McPeak, who in an impassioned speech accepting a certificate of recognition for her assistance to the county, turned the tables on the supervisors Tuesday and gave the county a $25,000 grant. The president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF), McPeak was being recognized for her professional assistance and CETF’s $50,000 grant that helped Nevada City become one of the first counties in the state to complete a final broadband environmental impact report (this will help expedite environmental approvals for future broadband construction projects. McPeak said her fund was so impressed with how well Nevada City spent the $50,000, that they voted to give the county another $25,000 to assist low-income households obtain discounted internet access. The board voted unanimously to accept the money.