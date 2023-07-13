Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader Alice Root): To the “July 2023 ASPOA Newsletter”, published July 7. While I applaud their encouragement to move toward the fire dept. consolidation, they list N. San Juan fire dept. instead of Rough and Ready as being in funding crisis. It would be good to get the facts straight before making comments!