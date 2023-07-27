Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Judy Silberman): To the Children’s Festival on Friday July 21. This festival is a magical, marvelous gift to the children and families of Nevada County. Kudos to the Gold Country Kiwanis organizers and volunteers for pulling off a family event our county is lucky to have. The smiles, costumes and joy were a delight to anyone in attendance.
Hit (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To Sierra Stages’ production of Guys and Dolls. It’s a must see evening of great voices, great dancing, great sets, great acting, and great fun.
Hit (from Rebane): To the Sierra Nevada Hospital foundation’s launch of the new family practice residency program. Over the next three years, six family practice physicians will be trained and credentialed. Hopefully the six will remain in Nevada County to fill the current gap.
Miss (from reader David Simonetti): To George Boardman’s error filled ‘miss’ where he says you’re entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts which describes you perfectly. Fact, the lottery has given 41 billion dollars to schools since 1985 and over 69 million to Nevada County.That should tell you that it is not just a one time expenditure since every year money from the lottery goes to schools. Up here we got about $822,000 dollars this last year alone. Lottery states that the money should be used for education, but can be used for different purposes. Funds from the lottery are split as follows; 80% K thru 12 colleges 14%. So that tells me we did not need those two bond measures on the ballet. Proof of above facts is at www.calottery.com. Voters approved the lottery because of 35% going to schools. Remember Sgt. Joe Friday of Dragnet fame who once said; just the facts.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To great children’s events--Musical Mondays at Helling Library’s Amphitheater and the Children’s Festival in Pioneer Park. They’ll be back next summer.
Hit (from Emerson): To the great Sierra Stages production of Guys and Dolls dedicated to the great Ken Getz.
Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To the start of the annual Nevada County Fair, which is now less than two weeks away from its five day run scheduled for Aug. 9-13. I can’t wait for Treat Street and the famous Job’s Daughter’s corn dogs, the animals, all of the displays and the arena motorsports events. The addition of a Tyler Rich concert on the opening night of the fair and addition of the Bulls & Broncs Rodeo is sure to stir some dirt.
Miss (from Funez): To the loss of the fair’s annual demolition derby. Though it always seemed like such a waste to be destroying these fully running, and sometimes sought after classic old vehicles, it was always a guilty pleasure of mine to witness and document the spectacle in whatever way I could.
Miss (from columnist Tom Durkin): To the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce for failing to provide shuttle bus service to downtown events like Summer Nights. Like many Nevada County residents, I’m disabled and unable to walk to downtown from wherever I could find a place to park. With about 25% of Nevada County residents over 65, not to mention wounded veterans and other disabled folks, a bus service should be a no-brainer. Furthermore, with street fairs wiping out downtown parking, the need for a bus is even greater. I’d be willing to pay as much as $5 for round-trip bus into and back out of town. That’s pretty cheap – and worth it – for an otherwise free event.