Hit (from reader Judy Silberman): To the Children’s Festival on Friday July 21. This festival is a magical, marvelous gift to the children and families of Nevada County. Kudos to the Gold Country Kiwanis organizers and volunteers for pulling off a family event our county is lucky to have. The smiles, costumes and joy were a delight to anyone in attendance.