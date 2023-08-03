Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Pauli Halstead for the enormous task she undertook to discover how our tax dollars were used to promote a Yes Vote on Measure V in our last election.
Miss (from Hood): To the closing of Beautiful Boutique clothing store in Grass Valley. Such wonderful people and beautiful clothes. They will truly be missed!
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To a rebate check from PG&E to help pay for the power outage. Does this mean PG&E is actually taking responsibility for their actions?
Hit (from Emerson): To free music festivals with the concert band at Pioneer Park and concerts at the Pine Creek shopping center.
Hit (from reader Paul Hauck): To the institutions that have made America. When there has been corruption at the highest levels of our government, our institutions have held, whether it was the Watergate conspiracy or the Iran-Contra scandal. Now they are being tested again and it looks like they just might hold.
Hit (from Nevada County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner): To the mobile dental van that offered free services to all Aug. 1 at the Madelyn Helling Library.
Hit (from reader David Briceno): To the Board of Supervisors for holding off the final decision on the Rise Gold mine’s fate until October second and third.
Miss (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Verizon. Four months after selling me a new phone and “upgrading” me to 5G, my phone is still not working properly. Customer service is incompetent and difficult to deal with. Empty promises and a new tech support person every time. Verizon is about to eclipse AT&T for lousy customer service leader.
Hit (from Durkin): To Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield for supporting the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project and taking a personal interest in searching for innovative – and effective – ways to mitigate the homeless/housing dual crisis.