Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Java John’s coffee shop of Nevada City, which has been awarded a three-year renewable contract to operate the County Café at the Rood Administrative Center. The Board of Supervisors accepted the contract on the consent agenda Tuesday. Before the café can open, however, the old County Café facility must be remodeled to current health & safety requirements.