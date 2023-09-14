Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Java John’s coffee shop of Nevada City, which has been awarded a three-year renewable contract to operate the County Café at the Rood Administrative Center. The Board of Supervisors accepted the contract on the consent agenda Tuesday. Before the café can open, however, the old County Café facility must be remodeled to current health & safety requirements.
Hit (from Durkin): Collaboration Day last Friday at the Rood Center brought county agencies together with county nonprofits and select housing-related businesses for an afternoon of getting acquainted with each other and the public. While it was not quite as well attended as organizers might have hoped, it was a very worthwhile event. It should become an annual occasion that will increase in both participation and attendance.
Hit (from reader Jo Ann Rebane): To the amount of water stored at NID reservoirs. At the end of August NID reservoirs held 232,190 acre feet or 117% of the 9 year average and were at 86 % of capacity. An acre foot of water typically serves 2 or 3 households for a year.
Miss (from Rebane): To California’s misuse of $20 Billion earmarked for homeless programs since 2019. That crisis has only worsened. Half the country’s homeless are in California. Where did the money go? Why did homeless numbers go up and not down?
Miss (from Rebane): To President Biden who on 9/11 of all days announced the gift of $6 Billion in frozen assets to Iran and thereby established the market price for American hostages.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Susan Rogers for her extraordinary work to help keep our county fire safe.
Hit (from Emerson): To the Constitution Day Parade, downtown Nevada City, Sunday, 9/17 at 2:00. I am thrilled to be Martha Washington this year. Thanks to organizer, David “Sparky” Parker, and costumer, Sharon Kennedi for all they do to make this a great fun success.
Hit (from Emerson): Welcoming the new family from Haiti at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains.
Miss (from reader Rich Howell): To Bob Crabb’s cartoon in the September 12 Union. Grab and run robberies are a hot topic within the California Republican Party’s propaganda echo chamber. Bob’s cartoon amplifies the scare tactic. Of particular offense is the suggestion that police are allowing it to happen. This form of theft is made possible by thieves being able to sell their loot on the internet. Behind the scenes, police are learning to adapt to this new form of crime. Police work is mostly reactive. They’re not enabling it.
Hit (from reader Sally Knutson): To, a group of Nevada County Republican Women, who on Monday, September 11th, met at the grave of Ambassador Chris Stevens to celebrate his birthday and honor his service to our country. Flags and flowers were laid near his headstone, prayers were said and remembrances were shared. Thank you all for your participation.