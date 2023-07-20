Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader Arthur Krugler): To the Grass Valley, Dept of Motor Vehicles (DMV), personnel. Each of the 5 people at DMV were so pleasant, as they helped me renew my license. They even went beyond the necessary. Taking tests is usually stressful; their actions reduced the stress.
Hit (from reader Conni Barker): To Sierra Stages, who has done it again! We went to Guys and Dolls Friday night at the Nevada Theatre. It is a DO NOT MISS musical delight set in the early 1950s. The acting and singing are brilliant as usual, and many of the songs are classics. The play will run for several more weeks, so be sure to get your tickets and go for an evening of laughter and joy.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Target for having a beautiful mural painted for us to enjoy.
Hit (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Jo Ann Rebane and George Rebane, Ph.D., who were recently honored for their generous donations and support of Project H.E.A.R.T. (Holding Excellence Above Relapse Team). The Project H.E.A.R.T. team mentors men and women who have suffered life-damaging events like substance abuse, criminal activity, and family and relational problems. We need more people to support organizations that help people recover their lives.
Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To you, our readers and subscribers, for whom we get up everyday to serve in the best way that we can. Despite the challenges that our industry faces and despite the limitations that it puts our reporting staff in, we continue to push forward and you, our readers are there to tell us how much you support us, and/or tell us what we can do to be better. Thank you!