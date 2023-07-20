Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader Arthur Krugler): To the Grass Valley, Dept of Motor Vehicles (DMV), personnel. Each of the 5 people at DMV were so pleasant, as they helped me renew my license. They even went beyond the necessary. Taking tests is usually stressful; their actions reduced the stress.