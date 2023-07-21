The title here is taken from the final section of a June 26, 2023 article by Richard A. Epstein at Hoover Institution, “Bankrupted by Green Follies.” The section, which is fully-referenced in the original, follows.

The modern push for renewables also suffers from oversimplification. Solar energy’s selling point is that it is supposed to operate cleanly, compared to fossil fuels. But the trick is to understand that the effectiveness of any energy source requires a womb-to-tomb analysis, starting with the fabrication of new devices (e.g., solar panels or windmills) and then following through to their ultimate disposal. And that story is far from pretty when we look at the entire life cycle.

Herb Lindberg, Grass Valley