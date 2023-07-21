The title here is taken from the final section of a June 26, 2023 article by Richard A. Epstein at Hoover Institution, “Bankrupted by Green Follies.” The section, which is fully-referenced in the original, follows.
The modern push for renewables also suffers from oversimplification. Solar energy’s selling point is that it is supposed to operate cleanly, compared to fossil fuels. But the trick is to understand that the effectiveness of any energy source requires a womb-to-tomb analysis, starting with the fabrication of new devices (e.g., solar panels or windmills) and then following through to their ultimate disposal. And that story is far from pretty when we look at the entire life cycle.
Thus, mining rare earth elements is indispensable for all new green energy projects, including electric vehicles (EVs). Each vehicle’s battery can be obtained only by removing about 500,000 pounds of ore from the earth’s crust, a process accompanied by the release of dust containing sulfur dioxide and hydrofluoric acid. Then, add to the mix thousands of gallons of acidic wastewater and thousands of pounds of radioactive waste. Meantime, advances in fracking technologies continue to rack up greater efficiencies in fossil-fuel extraction.
Wind technologies have their own alarming drawbacks. A 2 megawatt wind turbine needs about 930 pounds of rare earths, so adding 13,131 megawatts of wind power, as the United States did in 2012, came at the cost of up to 6.1 million pounds of radioactive waste. A hard shift to wind and solar will require massive supply increases, perhaps as much as 4,000 percent for lithium and graphite.
At the back end, waste disposal is just as difficult. Solar panels, like lithium batteries, have a finite life of only about twenty-five years at best. Some projections see the need to neutralize some 2.5 billion panels, without the budget or technology to do this safely and efficiently.
The full calculation of the costs of alternative energy must take into account the transmission of wind and solar power from the place of origin to the place where it needs to be used. There is fierce opposition to the construction of new pipelines for shipping oil and natural gas, even though these facilities operate underground and, apart from the regulatory confusion, are relatively easy to construct and safe to operate. But above-ground electricity-transmissions systems are ugly, creaky, and dangerous, so with equal scrutiny, they should face even stronger opposition to their construction, maintenance, and upgrade.
So, [Richard Epstein’s] somber message to the citizens of Douglaston concerning a June 20 meeting discussing New York City Council Local Law 97 (their version of Green New Deal) is that their travails have only begun. No exemptions or delays will spare them from the looming energy disaster that is coming when wind and solar energy fall short, and domestic sources of fossil fuel dwindle, so that the whip hand on energy supplies will tip to OPEC and Russia, who can only worsen the energy squeeze.
Herb Lindberg, Grass Valley