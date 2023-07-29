July 22’s Other Voices column by Mr. Marshall (The Union, Ideas & Opinions, Greg Marshall: EVs not the Holy Grail) made me remember the slogan drilled into our young heads by our college Econ 101 professor: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch”. The lesson being taught was that for every human project, enterprise, or endeavor, regardless of its quality or morality, there is some kind of an economic cost. In today’s world, environmental cost would be included.

Mr. Marshall correctly points out lots of facts and figures about the real costs associated with electric vehicles (“EVs”), most of which look a lot like those written up in conservative media such as the Wall Street Journal. Some of those printed may be right on, and some are probably exaggerated, but they do teach us that yes, EVs are not a gift from heaven with no environmental costs.