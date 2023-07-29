July 22’s Other Voices column by Mr. Marshall (The Union, Ideas & Opinions, Greg Marshall: EVs not the Holy Grail) made me remember the slogan drilled into our young heads by our college Econ 101 professor: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch”. The lesson being taught was that for every human project, enterprise, or endeavor, regardless of its quality or morality, there is some kind of an economic cost. In today’s world, environmental cost would be included.
Mr. Marshall correctly points out lots of facts and figures about the real costs associated with electric vehicles (“EVs”), most of which look a lot like those written up in conservative media such as the Wall Street Journal. Some of those printed may be right on, and some are probably exaggerated, but they do teach us that yes, EVs are not a gift from heaven with no environmental costs.
What is missing is the other side of the coin: warming global temperatures and extreme weather patterns caused by CO2 emissions, the decades-long damage done by oil extraction, the air pollution caused by petroleum and coal based power generation, and the like. The leading study on the “break even point” for EVs versus internal combustion engine vehicles (“ICE” vehicles) gives 15-20,000 miles as the answer. That is, after driving that far the EV owner will be driving more efficiently and more environmentally favorably than her neighbor driving an ICE car. And this study factored in the environmental costs of mining lithium and the environmental and political issues in the countries where necessary EV battery components are found.
The answer for many folks is solar energy in the form of electricity generated by solar panels, and partially stored in storage batteries mounted in the garage or on an outside wall. Owners of EVs are eligible for special PG&E rates that encourage lower-cost overnight charging of your car starting at midnight from a charger mounted in the garage. Coupled with solar panels, on many summer days—and even on sunny winter days—you will have no cost for electricity at all, even using your air conditioning, and driving your EV will be environmentally friendly.
Unfortunately, the state Public Utilities Commission, with the misguided approval of our governor, recently changed the rules for solar generation to favor the big utilities over environmentally friendly homeowners, so that it is now more difficult for solar owners to sell electricity back to the “grid”. On top of that, a new law has been passed (AB 205) which will probably result in an annual tax next year on everyone with a utility account, the tax amount being linked to one’s annual income. (Will PG&E be able to access your personal income tax returns?)
In spite of all this, generating and using solar energy and owning and driving an EV are, all things considered, a very wise path ahead for most Californians.