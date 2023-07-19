Gentlemen, Terry hit a sweet spot in touting the worth of the written word vs our new world of “suspect" electronic
information sources and now the uncertain future of A.I.
As a loyal print reader of 7 decades, I applaud the “New” Union as you have added more hard national and state news from AP. I appreciate, of course, that as local paper your editorial emphasis will always be more local.
In my years I have worked for the Sacramento Union (beginning in 1970), then helped start Sacramento Magazine, and finally a decade at the Sacramento Bee. All of that time was spent in Retail Ad Sales and Marketing.
So my heart goes out to a vital communication industry that is just barely on life support.
(Sidebar: on Thanksgiving Day 1985 the edition of The Bee printed 286 ROP pages including 3 Standard Size Retail “Gift Guide” sections. Not to mention almost 8 inches thick of Retail inserts. That was a real money maker before the general public ever heard of “Black Friday”)
We have many retired friends here in Grass Valley who grew up with the L.A. Times, SF papers, The Bee and so many others and some DID subscribe to The Union. Most have dropped out over the years. I have tried to re-ignite their interest in subscribing again. But not much success yet.
OK, I truly understand the financial struggles and switching to on line “reporting” and electronic distribution but I’m hoping that print will stay alive as you all are working hard at keeping us fresh and informed, even with almost non-existence ROP ad revenue.
So every time I drive north on 49 and look at the large very visible billboard on the right, just before the McKnight exit,
I think … “wouldn’t it be great if your new ownership could pony-up a budget to really promote THE UNION again.
Guenther Hofen (Former Retail Advertising Sales Manager)
