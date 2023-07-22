In the interest of transparency I am a 77 year old Viet Nam combat veteran and a conservative. I think Joe Biden is in serious cognitive decline and Donald Trump is a pompous ass. Both parties get an “F” for making these two the likely candidates for the Presidency in 2024. I think a rational, moderate third party candidate has a real chance to be President in 2024.
First, my compliments to Herb Lindberg for his editorial “Green delusions” published in The Union 7/21. Great minds think alike. That said, let’s discuss EVs.
EVs use batteries to drive their motors. Batteries are energy storage systems that store electricity produced elsewhere, primarily by coal, uranium, natural gas-powered plants, or diesel-fueled generators. To say an EV is a zero-emission vehicle is not valid. Since forty percent of the electricity generated in the U.S. is from coal-fired plants, it follows that forty percent of the EVs on the road are coal-powered.
Rechargeable EV batteries differ from single use batteries in their internal materials, usually lithium-ion, nickel-metal oxide, nickel-cadmium and copper. All batteries contain toxic, heavy metals. Most batteries are not recycled; they end up in landfills. California is the only state which requires all batteries be recycled (with no way to measure the success of the requirement).
For you “no emission zealots” enamored with electric cars and a green revolution, I invite you to take a closer look at EV batteries, windmills and solar panels. These three technologies, all critical to EVs, and share what are called “environmentally destructive embedded costs.” Fanatic left wing proponents of “EVs will save the world” ignore the environmental destruction, pollution, disease, child labor, and the inability to be recycled that comes with every EV battery.
An average EV battery weighs approximately one thousand pounds. The battery contains roughly twenty-five pounds of lithium, sixty pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds cobalt, 200 pounds of copper, and 400 pounds of aluminum, steel, and plastic in addition to the over 6,000 individual lithium-ion cells.
A rational individual would be concerned that these toxic components come from mining. For instance, to manufacture each EV battery you must process roughly 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel, and 25,000 pounds of ore for copper. All told, you dig up approximately 500,000 pounds of soil for just one EV battery. (Not germane to this editorial but interesting is that China controls ~28% of the world’s lithium and ~41% of the world’s cobalt production and these percentages are growing.)
A majority of the world’s cobalt, a significant part of a battery, comes from the Congo. Their mines have no pollution controls, and they employ children who die from handling this toxic material.
Food for additional thought; California is building the largest battery in the world near San Francisco, and they intend to power it using solar panels and windmills. They claim this is the ultimate in being ‘green.’ I submit this construction project is creating an environmental disaster. To make pure enough silicon to produce the solar panels for this project requires processing with hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, hydrogen fluoride and acetone. In addition, the panels also need gallium, arsenide, copper-indium-gallium-dieseline, and cadmium-telluride, which also are highly toxic. As an aside, silicon dust is a hazard to workers, and the panels cannot be recycled.
Another favorite of the “no emissions” proponents are windmills. Each weighs over 1600 tons and contains roughly 1300 tons of concrete, 295 tons of steel, 48 tons of iron, 24 tons of fiberglass, and the hard to extract rare earths neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium. Each blade weighs 81,000 pounds and will last 15 to 20 years, at which time it must be replaced. At this time we don’t know how to recycle used blades. Sadly, both solar arrays and windmills kill birds, bats, sea life, and migratory insects.
There may be a place for these technologies but you must look beyond the myth of zero emissions. When the embedded environmental costs of making and replacing windmills, solar panels and EV batteries are recognized I suggest a rational person would agree that EVs are not the “Holy Grail” for reducing emissions and other technologies for lowering emissions must be vigorously explored.
Greg Marshall, Penn Valley