With school back in session and prep sports ramping up for the school year, it’s time to root, root for the home team. While you’re at it, save a few kind words for the people who make the games possible – the officials.
Officiating at this level is more an act of love and devotion than a monetary consideration, but the act of calling strikes, fouls, and penalties is becoming more of a chore because of the immature reaction of hostile fans–many of them adults.
As a result, youth and school programs continue to lose umpires, referees and other officials at worrisome rates. The pandemic was a factor–with sports shut down or limited, some former officials found new ways to spend their spare time.
But the No. 1 reason for leaving remains the same: Ugly antisocial behavior by spectators–by parents in particular.
“The attrition rate is incredible,” said Barry Mano, the founder and president of the National Association of Sports Officials. An association survey found that for every 100 officials who sign on to officiate, only 30 are left by the third year.
“People say, ‘I want to give this a try. I like sports, I can make some money.’ Then they come into the whirlwind, which is largely made up of bad behavior, certainly at the youth level, by parents-slash-fans.
“Then they say, ‘What the hell? Why am I gonna hang around and do this?’ And they leave. The shortage is driven directly by how they’re treated.”
Today’s climate is more menacing. Across sports, it isn’t hard to find examples of parents, spectators, and other adults confronting and threatening officials during and after games. “Every week we get a report of some type of physical assault against a sports official,” Mano said. “It’s mind-boggling.”
Several factors have led to the current situation. One is the increased intensity of youth sports, brought on by the influx of pay-for-play travel and club teams. Parents who pay more expect more–and see youth sports as a portal to potential scholarship opportunities. It has ratcheted up the stakes and, by extension, put unacceptable pressure on officials.
Times have certainly changed since the days my brother and I toiled for the mighty Bearcats of San Mateo High School. Fans might have complained about officials’ calls from the stands, but nobody ever confronted them physically. Coaches were considered the final arbiters when it came to who would play; when my brother once whined that he wasn’t getting enough playing time, our father said: “Work harder so you’ll get better.”
Those days are gone as well. In 2015, John McDaniel quit after a successful eight-year run as the women’s varsity basketball coach at Nevada Union, citing a lack of support from the administration and continued verbal abuse from some parents that just wore him down.
“Over time it got to the point where I had a hard time looking past it all to the positive things,” he told The Union then. “The unpleasant parts just began to outnumber the pleasant ones.”
“I find that the vast majority of our parents are supportive, but there are certainly outliers that are abusive,” said then-athletic director Jeff Dellis. “When it comes to basketball, I say, ‘Coaches want the five best players on the floor, and parents want the four best players and their kid on the floor,’”
So as you adults root, root for the home team, and try to keep some things in perspective. These are kids playing games, and it doesn’t reflect poorly on you if your child isn’t a superstar.
Down goes…
While it hardly ranks up there with Ali-Frazier, the on-again, off-again smackdown between tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has captured the attention of people who savor the truly bizarre spectacles of life.
Musk first suggested a fight after hearing rumors that Meta was teeing up Threads to challenge his social platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Zuckerberg immediately responded to the challenge, and the sniping was on.
Musk has been dodging and weaving ever since, leading Zuckerberg to conclude he isn’t serious about the challenge. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” Zuck posted.
Musk, 54, says the only exercise he gets is tossing his children into the air, and that he has no time to work out with weights. “I have this great move I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing,” he Xed.
While Zuckerberg, 39, is on the skinny side, he has trained in mixed martial arts and has competed in a jiu-jitsu tournament. That figures to make Zuckerberg the favorite if Vegas ever posts odds on the match, but anybody who has followed his career knows you shouldn’t underestimate Musk.
Musk first suggested they meet up in the Vegas Octagon and UFC President Dana White–the man who has done more to ruin what is left of boxing than anybody else–said he would stage the match with proceeds going to charity.
(One has to believe that the late A.J. Liebling, the great New Yorker writer who chronicled fistiana in the magazine’s pages and wrote the classic boxing book, “The Sweet Science,” is content to miss the Musk-Zuck matchup.)
Musk more recently posted the following on his social media platform: “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”
Musk’s reference to ancient Rome made many Italians assume he meant the city of Rome rather than the empire. That made the Colosseum an obvious contender, certainly a match for the egos of the two opponents, but officials ruled that out because the structure was too fragile.
But there are still several other venues still standing from ancient Rome that would suit the combatants. One near the Colosseum is the Circus Maximus, which hosted chariot races such as those depicted in “Ben Hur.”
Another possibility is a relatively small theater in Ostia Antica, the port of ancient Rome and a short train ride away from the city. Then there is the southern region of Calabria, home to the Riace Bronzes, two ancient statues of naked fighters.
Two other venues the gladiators might want to consider are Naples, which has a Roman theater sometimes called the Colosseum’s twin, and another in the southern region of Basilicata, which also has one.
My own favorite is Pompeii. With any luck, history will repeat itself before the match takes place, giving Musk and Zuckerberg an excuse to cancel this circus-minimus.