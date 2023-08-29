George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

With school back in session and prep sports ramping up for the school year, it’s time to root, root for the home team. While you’re at it, save a few kind words for the people who make the games possible – the officials.

Officiating at this level is more an act of love and devotion than a monetary consideration, but the act of calling strikes, fouls, and penalties is becoming more of a chore because of the immature reaction of hostile fans–many of them adults.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail. com