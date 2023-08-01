Given the reduction in news coverage of events in Nevada County in the last decade or so, it is nice to see a new source of news and information appear on the scene. When it comes to coverage of public affairs, I’ve always believed the more we have, the better.
The newest entrant on the local scene is an online proponent of citizen journalism, Sierra Thread (sierrathread.com). Since it first surfaced a couple of months ago, it has provided coverage of several stories that have not appeared elsewhere in local media. It has also fallen short of its professed goal to produce “transparent, uncorrupted, rigorous, fearless journalism.”
Sierra Thread says it offers news, commentary and humor, although the latter tends to be cheap shots at various liberal targets. (Did you know that Volodymyr Zelensky is “America’s highest paid government employee”? That’s a real knee slapper.)
Because it has a conservative bent, it also carries a whiff of paranoia. If we are to believe the site’s formal introduction to Thread, “Sierra Thread will not accept government money to promote any news item or public opinion…Local radio survives on the crumbs the local government throws at it.” If Thread is suggesting The Union is paid by the government to promote its views, it offers no evidence. I’d also be interested in learning what crumbs are thrown to KNCO.
To Thread’s way of thinking, this state of affairs requires no further explanation: “Local traditional media has been compromised to such an extent that Sierra Thread views it as largely unsalvageable.” Then there is this:
“Regional newspaper ownership has been consolidated, repackaged, and sold to a Canadian media conglomerate to control local narratives and government talking points.” That would explain the Other Voices piece in The Union last week defending the right of Canada geese to poop all over Lake of the Pines. But here’s the real news: The Union hasn’t been locally owned since the 1960s.
The “citizen journalists” Thread has assembled appear to include just about every disgruntled conservative in the area who has word processing software, but I’m okay with that as long as you know what you’re getting. It’s like Fox News, and like Fox, it doesn’t admit its bias. But if they think they’re delivering the news people need to know, Thread’s editors need to veer more to the left until it lands closer to the middle.
But like most citizen journalists, they are high on enthusiasm but low on the experience and skills required to produce quality journalism. The initial enthusiasm appears to be waning as they discover journalism is hard, especially when you’re not being paid.
The editors–whoever they are–also seem to have a problem separating news from opinion. Pauli Halstead’s newest crusade on the cost of promoting Measure V appeared as news on Thread while it more properly ended up on the opinion page of The Union.
Being transparent about how it operates is another issue. I’m speaking here of the local Inspector Javert to the last two occupants of the county Clerk-Recorder’s office, local attorney Barry Pruett.
Since he was buried in a landslide election for the job in 2010, Pruett has been a persistent thorn in the side of the man who defeated him, Gregory Diaz, and his successor, Natalie Adona. Who can forget his ringing defense of the Rood Center 3, obvious political prisoners?
His current crusade is to represent election skeptic Amy Young, who describes herself as an “imperfect follower of Christ who can read.” Young has been seeking detailed records of the county’s vote in the 2020 election, including something she calls “the light,” audit logs.
It is not clear what Young plans to do with the information. Perhaps she’s going to help “2000 Mules” actually find one, or help True the Vote dodge subpoenas seeking the evidence of fraud it claims to have found. Then there’s that defamation suit..
At any rate, Young recently won a court ruling forcing Adona to turn over the records she wants. All of this was covered extensively in Sierra Thread by non-other than Young’s co-counsel, Barry Pruett.
The early stories didn’t mention Pruett as co-counsel, and the story announcing Young’s victory was supposedly written by “Daniel Plainview,” then changed to “Sierra Thread,” now credited again to “Plainview.” I’m guessing the writer was in fact Pruett; I’ll bet nobody at Sierra Thread can introduce me to anybody named “Daniel Plainview.”
Coverage by a reporter who is a central figure in the story is a non-starter at any news organization I’ve ever known. In that instance, the reporter would be isolated from the writers and editors who handled the story, and the reporter’s involvement would be made clear.
I sought clarification on this by leaving a message at the phone number Thread lists. Nobody has called me back.
Pruett is listed as a member of Sierra Thread and a source tells me one of the principal organizers is local Republican activist John Young, who donated $2,000 to the ill-fated effort to deny Adona the Clerk-Recorder’s job. The benefactor of that donation, Jason Tedder, also writes for Thread. In other words, the usual suspects.
None of this information is offered on Sierra Thread’s web site, a departure from other publications that list their top people. Nobody responded to my phone message requesting details on who organized and runs Thread.
So much for “transparent, uncorrupted, rigorous, fearless journalism.”
George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com.
Observations from the center stripe: Landmark edition
RESIDENTS OF the Lake of the Pines area who have yearned for an architectural landmark will have to make due with that ugly duck atop the Quick Quack car wash you can’t miss as you drive north on Highway 49…THERE WAS plenty of resistance when Dollar General proposed a store for Alta Sierra, but nobody seems to care about the new self-storage facility currently under construction. Maybe people prefer to store the junk they have instead of buying more of it…ADAM SCHIFF, leading Democratic candidate for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, will explain his vision for California and the nation when he appears at Center for the Arts Aug. 8, but it will cost you: Tickets range from $500 to $40…CONSPIRACY THEORIES are popular because people like to substitute their own beliefs for the facts…RON DESANTIS’ poll numbers drop every time he leaves the state. With the exception of Bill Clinton, the ambitions of southern politicians tend to die once they get north of the Mason-Dixon Line…