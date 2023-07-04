When Donald Trump got his chance to pick three Supreme Court justices, his conservative supporters put a heavy emphasis on appointing new justices who would repeal Roe v. Wade.
Conservatives got their wish when the new court decided abortion should be decided at the state level. Other rulings on the conservative wish list followed: The ending of affirmative action, more tolerance for religious practices, weakening of the government’s regulatory powers, and others on the docket.
What conservatives didn’t count on was some recent Supreme Court rulings that are going to make it easier for Democrats to regain control of the House of Representatives.
People who follow these issues know Republicans have been engaged in a two-pronged attack to stay in power in the states where they dominate the government. The two prongs include making it more difficult for minorities and the marginalized to vote, and then minimizing the impact of those votes.
The GOP understands it is on the losing side of many of its bedrock issues—for example, abortion—and that the demographic trends—whites are declining as a percentage of the total population—are against them. They want to tilt the system in their favor while they can.
The preferred method for minimizing the votes of people who are likely to vote Democratic is to gerrymander congressional districts that limit or dilute the voting power of those people. Thus we have states like Louisiana, where five of the state’s congressional districts are Republican in a state where blacks represent 33% of the population.
How is this possible? Simple. Just divide New Orleans parish, the heaviest concentration of Blacks in the state, into four different congressional districts. One district is reserved for Black representation so Republicans can point to it when people claim a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
Lower courts in Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama have accepted or are considering arguments that existing House maps violate the act. U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick shut down the map, stating: “…evidence of Louisiana’s long and ongoing history of voting-related discrimination weighs heavily in favor of plaintiffs.”
The Supreme Court gave new impetus to the cases last week by ruling the voting rights law required Alabama to create an additional majority-Black district. In that state, six of the seven Representatives are Republicans in a state where 25% of the population is black. The Louisiana case was on hold until the Alabama case was decided. Now both can proceed.
The court’s ruling affirmed the power of two of the most important tools voting rights advocates have used to unwind gerrymandered House maps: Lawsuits citing the state constitution, and remaining provisions of the Voting Rights Act. That law has forced states in many cases to redraw maps when Blacks or other minorities are packaged into a single district or else spread thinly across several districts, diminishing their power.
The ruling sets the stage for the creation of additional majority-Black districts in Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia. Meanwhile, red-leaning states like Ohio and North Carolina that were planning to redraw their congressional districts for the 2024 election will have to tread lightly in the desire to give one party a bigger advantage.
None of this is good news for Republicans who are hoping to increase their narrow majority in the House of Representatives. “No one expected the Supreme Court to rule as it did in the Alabama case,” said Erin Corey, an analyst for the nonpartisan newsletter Inside Elections. “But now that they have, it kind of evens the playing field on the redistricting front.”
The stage was set when the Supreme Court considered a novel conservative legal theory, voting 6-3 to reject a North Carolina argument that the Constitution bans state courts from reviewing Congressional maps and voting laws.
The case involved a North Carolina House redistricting plan in 2021 that was blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. As a result, Democrats won three more congressional seats under a court redrawn map last November than they were projected to win.
The GOP argued the North Carolina court ruling violated the U.S. Constitution’s Election Clause, which requires that the legislature of each state prescribe “time, place, and manner of” federal elections. They claimed state courts can’t strike down a legislature’s voting laws affecting federal elections.
With Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the majority, the court rejected the theory, maintaining a guardrail against political majorities that want to limit rights of minorities.
Neither of these against-the-grain rulings is surprising to people who know the history of the Supreme Court, where justices have been known to defy political expectations and make rulings that dismay the presidents who appointed them. Perhaps the best example is the court led by Chief Justice Earl Warren.
Four months after President Dwight Eisenhower appointed Warren to the court, he led the majority in ruling that segregated schools were unconstitutional in the case of Brown v the Topeka Board of Education.
This was a man who had a conservative reputation as attorney general and governor of California, where he supported the effort to inter Japanese-Americans during World War II. He was considered the perfect antidote to 20 years of liberal justices appointed by Democrats. Many scholars consider Warren the most liberal chief justice in the court’s history.
Then there was another Eisenhower appointee, William Brennan, who opposed the death penalty, championed women’s rights, and supported abortion. That prompted Eisenhower to confess: “I have made two mistakes, and they are both sitting on the Supreme Court.”
Keep that in mind the next time somebody with a megaphone wants to increase the size of the court or limit the terms of Supreme Court justices. The current system has worked well throughout the country’s history, and has imbedded the rule of law in our system of government.
Our legal system is not perfect—after all, we are human—and it is not designed to be a popularity contest. But in my mind, it’s another reason to celebrate today.