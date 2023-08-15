In the eight months since Kevn Kiley officially became our congressman, he has devoted a great deal of energy to making sure he gets reelected to a second term a year from November.
This is understandable for several reasons. Freshman congressmen have little real work to do: They have no clout on the House committees they’re on, and they have little say in shaping the legislation the Republican majority will champion. They are expected to keep their mouths shut and tow the party line; Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene are outliers.
If Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Kiley will have to defend a candidate who has no chance of winning the Golden State while fending off Democratic attempts to oust him. There are reports the Democrats think they can flip Kiley’s seat, even though the third district tilts right.
So Kiley’s been a busy guy. If you follow his newsletters, he appears to be everywhere in his district, presenting a resolution here, glad-handing constituents there, listening to the concerns of veterans, and participating in ground breakings. He likes to pepper his newsletters with survey questions that sort of pretend he actually cares what you think.
Kiley’s also appeared in Nevada County, most recently to hear the concerns of veterans at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Alas, the session was scheduled for the second floor of a building that lacks an elevator, making it difficult for aging vets with mobility issues to attend the session. Bad staff work that.
And in these politically charged times, Kiley’s not above taking a cheap shot at the opposition, especially when it makes him look like a defender of America’s warriors. So Kiley fired off a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austen, demanding to know why the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan was required to pay $60,000 to transport her remains from Roseville to Arlington National Cemetery.
Sgt. Nicole Gee was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan during the chaotic withdrawal of American forces from that country. According to Rep. Cory Mills, R-Florida, Gee’s remains were sent to Roseville, but the Defense Department declined to cover the cost of transporting her body to Arlington. A non-profit, Honoring Our Fallen, then reportedly stepped in to cover the $60,000 cost.
This story didn’t make sense to me in a couple of ways. First, the military has a long standing policy of shipping the remains of military personnel to their final resting place at no cost to the family. Second, the reported cost of $60,000 sounded high, even by the profligate standards of the military. I’ll bet I can send a body from Roseville to Arlington for less than a tenth of that.
None of this apparently occurred to Mills or his staff, who undoubtedly saw an opportunity to score political points at the expense of the Biden Administration. Fox News was alerted, which went with the story before bothering to verify any of the details. The story was picked up by others, including Fox 40 News in Sacramento, which claims to report “news that matters.” Fox 40 didn’t cite any sources for its story either.
Kiley then fired off his letter to Austen: “I hope you would agree that the reports of Sgt. Gee’s family being forced to seek outside help to fund the transportation of her remains fails to meet the expectations Americans hold for how their fallen warriors and their families should be treated.” Kiley continued in his letter to call the “forced” payment a “travesty” and said the “Gold Star families have given too much to be treated so poorly.”
There’s only one problem with this story: None of it was true.
“We did not have to pay any bill and never had a bill presented,” Cristy Shamblin, Gee’s mother-in-law, told Military.com, which actually made an attempt to verify the story.
Shamblin, the Pentagon and Honoring Our Fallen all denied the family was stuck with a bill or that they have requested the Pentagon to pay for transportation to
Arlington.
If a family wants a service member’s remains transported to another place, they would pay for that upfront, according to the Pentagon. The military would then reimburse the family for those expenses. According to Shamblin, Honoring Our Fallen stepped in before the transportation or reimbursement process began. As it turned out, an anonymous veteran agreed to pick-up the cost.
“At the time, I just understood we would be responsible for the cost of her transportation to Arlington,” Shamblin told Military.com. “I now understand there is a reimbursement process for this.”
Mills subsequently retracted the story, offering the lame excuse that the family was confused in its grief. He didn’t explain why he didn’t verify any of the facts before going public with the story. Fox News edited its headline and story without noting a correction, then removed the story entirely.
Kiley? He has yet to admit he had the story wrong, that he failed to confirm any of the “facts,” or issue an apology to Austen. I queried Kiley about this and have received no response.
Kiley’s media response is not unusual. He loves to cozy up to small newspapers in his district that will give him softball coverage while stiff-arming large newspapers that might display skepticism in what he has to say.
When Kiley ran for his congressional seat in 2022, he refused to meet with the Sacramento Bee because its Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, Jack Ohman, created some cartoons and wrote some columns Kiley didn’t like. (Now that Ohman is gone, maybe Kiley will talk to The Bee.)
He also gave the cold shoulder to the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times when they requested interviews for stories they were working on. In the case of the Times, he wouldn’t give them his campaign schedule, apparently afraid one of its reporters might show up at an event and embarrass him by asking a tough question.
While Mills has issued a retraction, Kiley has not. Fox News took down the story. Kiley continued to run a press release on his home page, “Kiley Seeks Answers on Pentagon Travesty,” Friday morning that was originally posted July 26.
You got your answer, Kevin: The story is wrong because you wouldn’t let the facts get in the way of an opportunity to take a whack at the Biden Administration.