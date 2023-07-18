George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

Supervisor Ed Scofield went to great lengths—about 28 column inches—recently to convince readers of The Union the supervisors aren’t dwelling on the defeat of firefighting proposal Measure V. He insisted twice they weren’t dwelling on the defeat.

Scofield laid the blame for the defeat of Measure V on opponents who took “issue with the County’s efforts to engage and educate residents about the initiative. Ironically, these are the same people who also complain about transparency.”

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail. com.