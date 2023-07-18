Supervisor Ed Scofield went to great lengths—about 28 column inches—recently to convince readers of The Union the supervisors aren’t dwelling on the defeat of firefighting proposal Measure V. He insisted twice they weren’t dwelling on the defeat.
Scofield laid the blame for the defeat of Measure V on opponents who took “issue with the County’s efforts to engage and educate residents about the initiative. Ironically, these are the same people who also complain about transparency.”
Ironically, Scofield failed to mention the county’s effort to “educate residents”—especially the mailer sent to residents—is currently the subject of an investigation by the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission. So much for transparency.
Scofield also didn’t bother to mention the rest of the story, the basic reason voters had their doubts about Measure V: The $12 million raised by the new tax would go into the county’s general fund, where it could be spent for any reason.
Supporters insisted sufficient safeguards would be in place to ensure the money was spent for the intended purpose, but opponents pointed out that supervisors and bureaucrats change, as do priorities.
None of this came as a surprise to the supervisors. Caleb Dardick, assistant county executive officer in charge of rounding up support for the measure, told the supervisors at a public hearing the loudest complaints were over the failure to designate the new money as a special purpose tax.
But four of the five supervisors ignored that warning, apparently assuming that questions about guardrails for use of the money would be overcome by the community’s burning desire to mitigate our fire hazard.
Opponents—those people who vote “no” whenever they see the word tax—received a cavernous opening to defeat the measure. Despite the county’s extensive “education” efforts, city councils, chambers of commerce, even the firefighters’ union and several Firewise Communities either remained silent on the issue or opposed it.
Scofield’s tone deaf reading of public sentiment is not the first time this has occurred during his long tenure as a supervisor. Remember the days of “Reefer Madness”?
In January of 2016, Scofield teamed up with Sheriff Keith Royal to stage a dog-and-pony show that ran several hours on the horrors of outdoor cultivation of marijuana, the county’s largest cash crop and one of the few things for which it is known.
This was followed on the same day by a 4-1 vote of the Board of Supervisors to implement an urgency ordinance that immediately prohibited outdoor grows and limited the number of indoor medicinal plants. As a sop to the public, the supes also voted to place the issue on the ballot, giving voters the option to uphold or discard the ordinance.
Scofield and his supporters—Supervisor Richard Anderson was the only one to reject the effort to ram the measure through—were obviously confident voters would go along with the ban. They misread public sentiment because the ordinance was rejected at the June 2016 primary. Scofield said later it was a mistake to leave the issue up to the voters.
No, the mistake was Scofield assuming he knew what the voters wanted.
Example No. 2
As long as we’re on the theme of ignoring the whole story, say hello to Reinette Senum, former Nevada City council member and avid conspiracy theorist.
Reinette has been laying low since her unsuccessful attempt to get elected governor, but she resurfaced recently at something called the “Nevada County assembly,” a gathering of like-minded Fantasy Island residents who considered the question: “Life, liberty and property?” It’s unlikely they got the answers they were seeking.
“We the people have the right to assemble to discuss what’s going on in our world and address it,” said spokesman John Lumiere-Wins. “That’s what we do. We’ve been educating ourselves and learning a lot about the difference between legal and lawful.”
Lumiere-Wins calls himself a Neuroplastician who operates Cereset of Nevada City, described as the “Quiet Mind—Brain Training and Therapy Center.” He is the co-author with his wife of “The Awakening West—Evidence of a Spreading Enlightenment.”
Enlightenment for the reported 200 people gathered for the assembly was provided by Senum, Pastor Dave Bryan from the Independent Church of Glad Tidings, and Paul James, described by Lumiere-Wins as a scholar and truth-seeker. (Aren’t we all.)
Before Senum launched into her presentation on the history of geoengineering and the efficacy of solar dimming, she gave the audience a brief account of her experience as a modern day Joan of Arc. “I was controversial as a city council member because most elected officials don’t like to speak out,” she said. “I was pissing them off at city hall.”
Senum singled out her opposition to COVID masks and restrictions, but apparently didn’t mention the rest of the reason other officials were annoyed with her: Several outrageous public statements involving police that cast a negative light on a town dependent on tourism.
She hit bottom in 2016 when Senum wrote on Facebook that “America’s police force” is composed of paid assassins. This echoed previous comments of hers made when black men were killed by police in Minnesota (“I’m speechless. Looks like those in control are completely trying to incite mass protests and chaos”) and Louisiana (“Our American police forces, they seem to be doing everything they can to incite public outrage”).
Senum’s comment on paid assassins got national coverage—none of it positive—and the condemnation of about 100 police and fire agencies. Mayor Evans Phelps felt compelled to call a special City Council meeting to reassure the public Nevada City supports law enforcement.
Senum told The Union then that much of the blowback was a concealed political attack from a local group that is trying to damage her reputation. “We will be dealing with this shortly, this is much deeper than it seems,” she said seven years ago. We’re still waiting, Reinette.
Followers of Senum’s old Facebook page know she believes chem trails are real, is suspicious of microwave towers, is an anti-vaxxer and a staunch opponent of the pharmaceutical industry. She also suspects crisis actors were used in the Orlando nightclub massacre, and that Atlantis is located in the Bermuda Triangle.
I wonder if the people who attended the assembly knew all this. Even scarier, I wonder how many of them actually believe it.