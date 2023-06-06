George Boardman

George Boardman

 File photo

If you’ve been watching television lately, you’ve probably noticed an avalanche of ads urging you to oppose AB 1228, currently being considered by the state Senate. The ads are case book examples of misleading advertising.

If you are to believe the ads (and you shouldn’t), AB 1228 is an attack on local franchise restaurants that “could undermine local restaurants” and “force fast-food corporations to take more control over franchised restaurants.”