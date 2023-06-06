If you’ve been watching television lately, you’ve probably noticed an avalanche of ads urging you to oppose AB 1228, currently being considered by the state Senate. The ads are case book examples of misleading advertising.
If you are to believe the ads (and you shouldn’t), AB 1228 is an attack on local franchise restaurants that “could undermine local restaurants” and “force fast-food corporations to take more control over franchised restaurants.”
The victims? Women and minority owners, who are prominently displayed in the ads just to drive home the point. Strangely, white males—who own 67% of fast food restaurants, according to the U. S. Census—are missing from these ads.
CalMatters, which likes to portray itself as an independent news source “explaining the issues affecting your California community,” joined the chorus recently with a guest commentary headlined, “How California’s fast food liability bill could undermine local ownership.”
The commentary was written by an immigrant from India, who said he started out cleaning toilets at McDonald’s stores and now owns nine of them in Sacramento and the Central Valley. All of his hard work and financial independence could be jeopardized by AB 1228. The campaign even has the endorsement of the NAACP, another example of the organization’s increasing irrelevance.
All of this is bankrolled by the Stop the Attack on Local Restaurants Coalition, which has launched a “no” campaign in the broadcast and cable media, streaming, direct mail, and digital ads on behalf of California’s 15,000 food franchise operators.
While the “coalition” won’t reveal who’s financing the campaign, it is a safe bet that most of the money is coming from the National Restaurant Association and the International Franchise Association because it is in their interest to torpedo AB 1228.
AB 1228, also known as the Fast Food Franchise Responsibility Act, was introduced by Assemblyman Chris Bolden, D-Pasadena, to compel franchisors and franchisees to share legal responsibility for franchisees’ violations of the California Labor Code. Currently, franchisees take full responsibility for such violations.
When violations occur under the provisions of the bill, the franchisor would be given up to 60 days to cure the alleged violation and insure that its fast food franchisees comply with the law. Otherwise, they could be included as co-defendants in a civil action. That’s a strong incentive for corporations to pay attention to how their franchisees are treating their employees, and to make sure they obey California law.
The bill is essentially payback for a measure sponsored by Bolden in 2022 and passed by the state Legislature that would create a Fast Food Council that would set minimum standards for wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the work place, and protection from discrimination and harassment.
The restaurant and franchise associations teamed up with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to bankroll a petition drive that collected more than 1 million signatures to force the issue to a vote of the people. It will appear on the ballot next year.
As luck would have it, a perfect example of why AB 1228 would be beneficial to employees surfaced last month when the U.S. Department of Labor slapped the operator of 14 Subway sandwich stores with a federal court order forbidding the operator from violating child labor laws, retaliating against workers, and obstructing an investigation.
The preliminary injunction alleges that John Michael Meza, owner of the franchises in the East Bay, ordered workers as young as 14 to operate dangerous equipment, and work hours longer and later than permitted by law.
“Our investigators learned this Subway franchisee directed young teenagers to operate ovens, toasters, cardboard bailers and other equipment, all of which are considered dangerous jobs,” a labor department spokesman said. The young workers allegedly suffered burns and other injuries associated with the job.
Meza also allegedly issued bad checks to employees, failed to pay them regularly, and kept tips intended for his staff. Meza, his wife and an associate are required by the court order to reimburse employees for bounced checks going back to 2019 and totaling $265,294.
Meza’s attorney didn’t bother to refute the allegations, saying, “Some of the violations will be remedied immediately. Other things will take longer because of the financial hardships my client is undergoing. Two years of lock-downs and back rent owed to landlords have been hard on the business.”
Subway’s corporate owner is off the hook for any of these alleged violations, making it easier for them to sell the business. They are currently soliciting bids from investors that are expected to approach $10 billion.
So if you care about the people on the lowest rung on this ladder, encourage legislators to resist the pressure campaign and pass AB 1228. But don’t bother lobbying “Team Dahle,” as they like to be known these days.
The California Chamber of Commerce opposes AB 1228, and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle dutifully did its bidding, voting “no” when the bill passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee 11-4 on May 18 and was approved by the state Assembly last week, 42-22.
This is no surprise when you learn she had a perfect record of 17-0 last year when it came to votes backing the chamber’s positions. Sen. Brian Dahle was almost as obedient, going 15-1 in votes last year.
Keep that in mind when Megan Dahle runs for her husband’s state senate seat next year and she tells you how much she cares for the common folk she represents.
Observations from the center stripe: Flexible edition
WHEN A job offers “flexible hours” it usually means they’re flexible for the boss, not the worker…KID ROCK will be performing at one of our area casinos in the near future. I wonder if he’ll execute a few Bud Lights while he’s here…THE 1962 New York Mets hold the record for most losses (120) in a season since Major League Baseball went to a 162-game schedule. The Oakland A’s are on pace to break that record…HARD RIGHT Republican congressmen who claim Biden is senile now complain he outfoxed the GOP leadership in the debt limit negotiations…TRUMP AND DeSantis are falling all over themselves promising to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters. Whatever happened to the law-and-order GOP?...BUT DESANTIS was smart to promise Trump a pardon. If he loses the Republican nomination, Trump will have to think twice before claiming the nomination was stolen and trying to undermine the DeSantis campaign…