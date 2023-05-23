When I started researching my family history I noticed in the 1940 census my late grandaunt Edith had a son, Emil Schroeder that I never knew. I asked my 92 year old mom about him. She said that Emil died in WW2 and Edith didn’t like talking about him, so she didn’t know much. All my mom could remember was that “he was a pilot or something”. Emil sacrificed it all for us and no one in my family knew anything. I was determined to find out his story.
Emil joined the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942 and ended up in Hawaii flying P40 Warhawk fighter aircraft, far from the front lines. In August 1944 he transfers into the 7th Fighters, 15th Fighter Group, 47th squadron in Hawaii, still training and hoping to get into combat. In November the 47th received brand new P 51 Model D Mustang fighters and things were looking up. Finally in February 1945 the 47th is going into combat. Emil is deployed to Saipan and waits for final orders. America’s march to Japan across the Pacific was a bloody island hopping campaign. Not every Japanese held island was captured with our troops landing on the beach. We dominated the ocean and the airspace later in the war, some of these islands could be bypassed, trapping the Japanese on them. One island that could not be bypassed was Iwo Jima. America wanted the airbase on Iwo Jima so the B29 bombers pounding Japan could have fighter protection. It would also give the bombers an emergency airfield in case of problems on their 2,500 + mile round trip, instead of crashing into the ocean. Our soldiers landed on Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945 and when the Japanese were pushed back far enough the Seabees came ashore and got to work on repairing the airfields. On March 5th the first goal of our Iwo Jima strategy was achieved when a B29 bomber with a broken fuel transfer pump that couldn’t make it back, landed on Iwo Jima. On March 6th the second goal was reached when 2nd Lt. Emil Schroeder and the other 47th squadron pilots landed their P51 Mustangs on Iwo Jima, becoming the first fighter squadron deployed to the island. Thousands of America’s finest had given it all for this airbase by March 6th. On March 8th the 47th took over combat air patrol duties from the Navy and flew close air support missions for the Marines still slugging it out with the Japanese. Emil flew 7 other missions that I could find, probably more, these included 3 long range missions to Japan. These long range missions were 1,400 mile round trips lasting 8 hours in a high performance aircraft requiring constant attention with no auto pilot. Throw in a dose of combat and it was no wonder that pilots frequently had to be helped out of the tight fitting cockpit at the mission’s end. On Emil’s last mission June 1st 1945, he was one of 187 Mustangs protecting 525 bombers on an incendiary bombing mission to Osaka, Japan. The B29 navigation plane leading Emil’s group tried to get the Mustangs through a hole in the storm that didn’t work out and 27 fighters were lost, becoming the largest loss of fighters since Pearl Harbor.