Last week I fell caused by Syncope, a sudden decrease in blood flow to the brain. I was transported to SNMH ER. The paramedic was very thorough but there is where it ended. I was taken into a room with a bed that had on the worst stained and filthy covering. The first nurse drew blood and would also start an IV but the second nurse said she would find another place. I have an aversion to needles called Trypanophobia so I refused the IV. The nurse also berated my wrist brace. The doctor on call came in and told me I had gout and she could treat it - that was the last time I saw her. They did a standard surface EKG using electrodes, or sticky patches. I was then discharged with 14 sticky patches and a gown tied to the back and two tests listed I did not have. I drove my wife to Auburn to the ER two weeks ago for kidney failure. If I had brought her here, she would not be here today. Save a life – go to Auburn Sutter Faith. Incidentally, no one wore masks.
Gary Pesselt, Grass Valley