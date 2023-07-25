Editor's note: The following submission contains the usage of sarcasm/satire in describing the historic conditions of minorities working in the United States' past.

I read that the Florida Education department has rewritten its curriculum on Black History to include the statement “Slaves learned valuable skills they used later on in life”. It’s like saying that Jews learned valuable skills in Auschwitz-Birkenow, which they used later on in life. Kamila flew directly to Florida to amp up the political stakes.