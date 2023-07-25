Editor's note: The following submission contains the usage of sarcasm/satire in describing the historic conditions of minorities working in the United States' past.
I read that the Florida Education department has rewritten its curriculum on Black History to include the statement “Slaves learned valuable skills they used later on in life”. It’s like saying that Jews learned valuable skills in Auschwitz-Birkenow, which they used later on in life. Kamila flew directly to Florida to amp up the political stakes.
But could the Florida rewrite of Black History actually be a stroke of brilliance? Since slavery is so effective at educating, we could benefit by new educational policy that sells students to forward-looking and benevolent plantation owners in Florida and Hawaii, and maybe even in the Central Valley of California. Enslaved or indentured students in Hawaii could learn how to properly top off pineapples. Those in Florida could would be tutored to burn sugarcane fields without singeing their eyebrows. Students in the central valley of California could learn how to use the short hoe and where to obtain emergency assistance for back spasms. A few enlightened corporations in California and elsewhere, maybe Texas, are still mandating the short hoe so the supervisors can spot malingerers who stand to relieve the back strain. It’s all good educational experience and Florida is leading the way, demonstrating that Republicans have constructive solutions to the educational deficiencies in America. These new programs of education through slavery will be hailed as progressive policy by struggling nations around the world. Will somebody please pass this proposal on to Miguel Cardona?