RE Rise Gold’s June 1 article claim that their constitutional rights have been violated.
When Rise Gold purchased the Idaho-Maryland property they were fully aware that the property was zoned light industrial and had height restrictions, both of which would require county approved variances to pursue their plan to reopen the mine.
Apparently what they did not know was that no one has a Constitutional Right to have Zoning and Building Codes be changed in their favor or that no one has a Constitutional Right to demand an EIR be certified because they believe it’s perfect as is.
Zoning, Building Codes and the California Environmental Quality Act exist to ensure all parties follow the rules and all constituents have a voice in the process. Our Planning Commission and Planning Department staff have provided their recommendations to the Board of Supervisors who are far too qualified and professional to be intimidated by Rise Gold’s posturing of outrage and intimidation even if it is on legal letterhead.
Gail Johnson Vaughan, Grass Valley