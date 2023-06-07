As I read the recent article in The Union – an open letter from Ben Mossman, President of Rise Gold and it’s local subsidiary (Pg. A1, The Union 06/06 "Rise Gold calls on Nevada County Board of Supervisors to repudiate recommendation to deny the IMM Project") - I was reminded of an old adage I learned in law school, 50 years ago. “If you don’t have the facts, argue the law; if you don’t have the law, argue the facts; and if you don’t have either the law or the facts, attack the integrity of your opponent.” I was also reminded of what I learned about constitutional law. Due process does not guarantee you what you want!
Mr. Mossman has piously wrapped himself in patriotism and the fact the owner of Rise is a Nevada Company. It is. It is also a subsidiary of a Canadian company, whose directors include venture capitalists and people involved in other international mining ventures, such as Japan Gold.