In California, Governor Newsom is no slouch when it comes to abusing power. He has weaponized our government against we the people.
- In May, Newsom’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, opened a baseless investigation into the abuse of jail inmates by Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco simply because the Sheriff doesn’t support early release of criminals. Our state constitution grants Sheriff’s discretionary power.
- In June, Newsom threated “housing discrimination” charges against Mayors and city councilmembers for opposing the placement of sex offenders in motels in their city using homeless vouchers. Local land use policies should be local, not decided by the Governor.
- In July, Newsom threatened absurd kidnapping charges against Governors Abbott and DeSantis for sending illegal immigrants to California. More government waste of taxpayer’s dollars.
- Today, Newsom’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, announced he is opening two baseless investigations into two separate school boards for siding with parents against radical policies and curriculum. Parents and local school boards should always make decisions with the best interests of the children as a main objective and without higher government interference.