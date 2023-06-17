We have lost a community resource at Madelyn Helling Library with the loss of Sydney Joyce as the arts programs teacher and coordinator. Sydney had first created a creatively courageous arts community at the Grass Valley Library which provided a space for people to come together and feel held, seen and inspired. It helped many people come out of their shells and the conversation around the table was a joyous exclamation of life. Sydney took this magic with her to Madelyn Helling Library and kept Art Where You Are afloat during the challenging Pandemic times. We found inspiration and safe space to try out different art mediums. She introduced us all to a wide variety of artists, and also modeled the art activities so that we had direct examples and hands-on teaching. She has brought so much life, laughter and love into our lives through the tenacious and fascinating exploration of the multi-faceted nature of art. She has created and I know will continue to create spaces for community members to come together and try new things as well as bond over the courageous act of showing up and creating. It is integral to our growth process that we acknowledge the grief of having to say good-bye to seeing her regularly at the library. She is moving on to other pursuits and her absence will be felt. We need to make and hold more spaces for explorations of art and know that this evolution is only just beginning its trajectory.
Evelyn Schmelling, Grass Valley