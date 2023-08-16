What if Nevada County became a “must-visit” destination on every foodie’s bucket list?Farm-to-table dinners at our orchards, wineries, and farms, sought-after “Made in Nevada County” artisan products, food truck gatherings, volunteer experiences as gleaners and farm hands… We have all the key ingredients to make this vision a reality. Turning Nevada County into a food tourism destination starts with focusing on and supporting our existing local food ecosystem. This type of support would benefit our community in several ways. First, food businesses support businesses in other sectors like hospitality, tourism, and manufacturing, increasing economic resilience. Second, growing and processing more food locally increases food security, putting us in a better position if roads to the outside world are disrupted. Finally, who doesn’t enjoy a great local restaurant or farmer’s market? Local peaches, too tender to transport more than a few miles, are one of the great pleasures of summer.
Many organizations in Nevada County are already working to strengthen our local food ecosystem. For example, Sierra Harvest has made tremendous strides in growing a market for local food with its Farm to School and Farmer Education programs. BriarPatch Market is a long-time supporter of local farmers and other community nonprofit organizations in the food ecosystem. In Eastern Nevada County, the Tahoe Food Hub’s CSA program connects farmers from miles around directly with consumers while addressing food insecurity through food donations. And Sierra Commons’ Kitchen Incubator program, currently in the planning phase, will provide education and infrastructure for food manufacturing entrepreneurs, while creating new markets for local farmers.
Our food ecosystem is poised for growth, especially in the area of food tourism. We have several thriving farmer’s markets, a robust culinary education program for high school students, and several organizations are working on building commercial kitchens. What if Nevada County Grown achieved the same brand recognition as Placer County Grown? What if Nevada County became a food tourism destination like the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy, known for its Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, balsamic vinegar, and prosciutto di Parma? Or Vermont, where a thriving cluster of cheese producers has established the state as a leader in the artisanal cheese industry while helping its dairy farmers thrive? These regions connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers in food business clusters, creating jobs in multiple industry sectors. Nevada County could become known for our wild and foraged foods, our baked goods, our organic and healing foods… it’s up to our community.
Nevada County is a natural fit for food tourism businesses. People from urban areas are hungry for connection with where their food comes from and the rural farm experience that our farm-to-table catering companies and farm tours can provide. Our yoga studios, the Ayurvedic College, and of course, the magic of the South Fork of the Yuba River all draw people interested in the healing arts to our community – packaging a healing experience with nourishing, organic, local food could encourage more to visit.
Becoming a successful food tourism destination requires a community effort to build the infrastructure, foster collaboration among private and public organizations, promote and market our food products, and develop our workforce. Sierra Commons is well-positioned to connect the dots in our local food business ecosystem and help make it happen. Their flagship Business Ignitor course, which has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs start and grow small businesses in Nevada County, starts September 7th, and they are currently developing a Kitchen Incubator program to launch and scale food businesses. Food entrepreneurs interested in participating in the Kitchen Incubator pilot program can get more information by emailing info@sierracommons.org.
Together, we can spread the word about Nevada County’s farm-fresh offerings, supporting local farmers and food manufacturers while we grow our local economy.