What if Nevada County became a “must-visit” destination on every foodie’s bucket list?Farm-to-table dinners at our orchards, wineries, and farms, sought-after “Made in Nevada County” artisan products, food truck gatherings, volunteer experiences as gleaners and farm hands… We have all the key ingredients to make this vision a reality. Turning Nevada County into a food tourism destination starts with focusing on and supporting our existing local food ecosystem. This type of support would benefit our community in several ways. First, food businesses support businesses in other sectors like hospitality, tourism, and manufacturing, increasing economic resilience. Second, growing and processing more food locally increases food security, putting us in a better position if roads to the outside world are disrupted. Finally, who doesn’t enjoy a great local restaurant or farmer’s market? Local peaches, too tender to transport more than a few miles, are one of the great pleasures of summer.

Many organizations in Nevada County are already working to strengthen our local food ecosystem. For example, Sierra Harvest has made tremendous strides in growing a market for local food with its Farm to School and Farmer Education programs. BriarPatch Market is a long-time supporter of local farmers and other community nonprofit organizations in the food ecosystem. In Eastern Nevada County, the Tahoe Food Hub’s CSA program connects farmers from miles around directly with consumers while addressing food insecurity through food donations. And Sierra Commons’ Kitchen Incubator program, currently in the planning phase, will provide education and infrastructure for food manufacturing entrepreneurs, while creating new markets for local farmers.